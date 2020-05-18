Best Headphones under Rs 2000 for PUBG Mobile

Best Headphones for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform and its player base is a highly competitive bunch. Players are constantly on the lookout to one-up each other by using emulators, tweaking graphic settings and making use of audio enhancements.

Being able to hear distant footsteps and gunfire can be a deciding factor in a firefight against another squad. Thus, gamers look to grab the best pair of headphones to better their chances of winning more games in PUBG Mobile.

In addition to their tactical utility, quality headphones can provide both comfort and an immersive in-game experience which make them a worthwhile investment.

However, gaming headphones are expensive but the ones competitive players usually look for can be found under the INR 2000 bracket. Here is a list of the best gaming headphones ideal for games like PUBG Mobile:

Best PUBG Mobile Headphones under INR 2000:

#1: RPM Euro Gaming Earphones

RPM Euro Gaming Earphone. Price: Rs 799

Despite not being an over-ear design, RPM Euro Gaming earphones still hold up well in this price range and provide a fabulous sonic experience. When looking to play for longer hours, over-hear headphones can get tiring and begin to feel uncomfortable.

Hence, a design like this is perfect for a longer duration of play. Moreover, it is easier to carry as it is not an over-ear headphone. So, playing PUBG while commuting and travelling is now way easier.

Price: INR 799/-.

#2: Cosmic Byte GS410 Gaming Headset

Cosmic Byte GS410 Gaming Headset. Price: Rs 949

Cosmic Byte is one of the more well-known brands in the budget headphone section and is known for quality headphones in an affordable price range. The Cosmic Byte GS410 is a solid addition to their line of products.

The GS410 comes with an attractive design that fits the aesthetic of a gaming headset and is well matched in its sound quality and bass outputs. Its 3.5mm jack makes it ready to use for PUBG Mobile on mobile phones without any additional accesories.

Price: INR 949/-.

#3: HP H100 Wired Gaming Headphone

HP H100 Wired Gaming Headphone, Price: Rs 885

The HP brand is well known in the hardware world for its reliable line of products for years. In this respect, their gaming headphones certainly do not disappoint as well. The only issue with using the HP H100 for mobile gaming is that you must use an aux-splitter to attach the aux and microphone cables to the phone.

Rest assured, the HP H100 is a solid budget headphone to help you win more games in PUBG Mobile.

Price: INR 885/-.

#4: Kotion Each G7500 Wired Headset

Kotion Each G7500 Wired Headset, Price: Rs 1499

The Kotion Each G7500 Wired Headset is a good-looking headset. Fitted with LED lighting that makes it an appealing buy, the Kotion Each G7500 also comes with extra cushioning on the ears for longer hours of play and a robust design that is extremely durable.

The only issues with the Kotion Each G7500 is that its LED only works with a USB, meaning you will have to connect it to a laptop to use the LED system. Other than that, this is a great budget headset. There is always an option to play PUBG Mobile on PC using an emulator.

Price: INR 1499/-.

#5: Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Headphone

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Headphone, Price: INR 1899

Redgear might just be the king of all budget gaming accessories, with top-notch quality products at a comfortable price range. The Redgear Cosmo is an exceptionally good gaming headset given its price tag.

The headset is extremely comfortable and has quality sound. The gaming aesthetic is on full display with an RGB lighting system. The only issue with the Redgear Cosmo is its usage on mobile phones. For the same, you will have to use an OTG cable that is readily available at low prices. If you're looking to grab a pair of headphones to win more in PUBG Mobile without burning a hole in your wallet, the Redgear Cosmo might just be it.

Price: INR 1899/-.