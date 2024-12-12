Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Magik

Knowing how to counter Magik in Marvel Rivals is essential if you want to defeat her in-game. She uses her greatsword to inflict damage, and she is perfect for close-range combat. To bridge the gap between her and her foes, she uses short-range portals, which make her a tremendous threat against Strategists and other squishy Duelists in the game.

On that note, here are the five best heroes to counter Magik in Marvel Rivals effectively, each exploiting her weaknesses to dominate the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future. Also, none of these entries are in any particular order, feel free to choose any of these heroes.

Who are the best heroes to counter Magik in Marvel Rivals?

1) Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Winter Soldier thrives at mid-to-long range, making him a natural counter to Magik’s close-quarters fighting style. His Kraken Impact Ultimate is excellent for clearing out foes and dealing heavy damage in chaotic battles. Pair this with Tainted Voltage to slow Magik down when trying to escape or chase.

His lack of mobility may seem like a disadvantage, but his strong crowd control (CC) abilities can keep Magik pinned long enough to deliver lethal damage. The Infinite Grit team-up ability is particularly useful against tanks and Duelists on Magik’s team. Keep your distance, aim precisely, and use his abilities strategically to dismantle the aggressive playstyle of Magik in Marvel Rivals.

2) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is another good choice, as he is quite tanky and can be disruptive to play. With high health and regeneration, Venom can easily survive close-range attacks from Magik while causing chaos for his team. His Cellular Corrosion attack unleashes quick tentacle attacks that can slow down Magik in Marvel Rivals while reducing her HP.

Use Venom's mobility — such as wall climbing and burrowing — to reposition and ambush Magik. Since Magik doesn't have any abilities that allow her to scale heights like Venom, the latter can use this advantage to attack her from off-angles. Furthemore, he can also dive at her from great heights, disrupting her attacks mid-game.

His ultimate can deliver surprise attacks, devastating Magik and her teammates. However, mastering Venom's learning curve is crucial for maximum use as a counter.

3) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik fights poorly against ranged and flight heroes, and Iron Man fits the bill to the T. His Hyper-Velocity lets him stay airborne, avoiding her melee strikes and applying poke damage from a distance. His Armor Overdrive buffs weapon damage and enables the use of micro-missiles, making it a must-use in team fights.

Play behind your Vanguards and try to wear Magik down from a safe distance. Maintain unpredictable movement in the air so she doesn't get an easy shot. With patience and good timing, Iron Man can control the battlefield and easily counter Magik in Marvel Rivals.

However, if you play in a predictable manner, Magik will be able to reach you, and with a flurry of slashes, take you down. So, we urge you to be aware of your positioning, and actively reposition when fighting against her in the game.

4) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow provides a unique combination of healing and crowd control, making her a strong counter to Magik in both 1v1 and team scenarios. Her ability — Absolute Zero — freezes Magik, preventing her from using her teleportation and melee skills. Luna offers consistent healing, ensuring that her team stays alive while Magik’s sustain falters.

When used strategically, Luna can freeze Magik in Marvel Rivals during critical moments, swinging fights in her team’s favor.

5) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis leverages her backline support and utility to neutralize Magik. Despite the latter's ability to kill the former quickly in close quarters, Mantis excels at keeping a safe distance while landing her Sleep ability 'Spore Slumber'. Once Magik is immobilized, it’s game over, as her massive hitbox makes her an easy target for follow-up attacks.

Mantis also boosts her teammates' effectiveness, giving them the tools to outplay Magik in Marvel Rivals during drawn-out battles.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to counter Magik in Marvel Rivals. One of the most important things you must note is that, no matter which hero you pick, without adept communication, it's going to be very hard to counter this Strategist hero.

She has some of the best damage potential as a close-range Duelist and fantastic mobility in the game. If you go in alone, chances are, you'll be the one eliminated. Naturally, we urge players to engage in healthy communication and isolate her to eliminate her with ease.

