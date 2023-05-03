Best items to buy in Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor's massive worlds are home to a host of NPCs to talk to and stores to buy from. On the planet of Koboh, one such NPC shop is Doma's shop in Rambler Reach, which sells various items, including but not limited to cosmetics and other non-gameplay tools. Doma's Outpost also provides specific resources necessary for obtaining utility items in the future.

After unlocking it through the Rumor Quest "Visit Doma's Shop," you can access the Koboh-based store to unlock these items. Doma's shop uses a unique currency called Priorite Shards, which can be found scattered around the maps of Coruscant and Koboh.

Doma's Shop in Star Wars Jedi Survivor - hairstyles, clothes, songs, and more

Mysterious Keycode (gameplay item)

This item provides access to a stim canister, the only gameplay benefit of this shop. (image via Respawn Entertainment)

The essential item from Doma's shop is the Mysterious Keycode, regardless of cosmetic inclinations. Costing 10 Priorite Shards, owning it will provide access to a locked-off vault door at the back of the shop. Behind this door is a Stim Canister, which can be helpful in challenging situations for players.

Notably, this is the only item Doma sold that alters the gameplay of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is the best item from Doma's shop with limited Priorite Shards.

In-game character appearance customization options (Cosmetics)

No shortage of customization options. Players are free to buy those they like (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Ranging in price from 3 to 7 Priorite Shards, Doma's shop has various cosmetic items for the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are headbands and hairstyles, as well as shirts and pants. While there is no objective best item to purchase from this selection of customization options, players can mix and match the styles here to truly make their own Cal Kestis.

However, it is essential to note that the cosmetic items purchased here have no bearing on the gameplay and do not offer improved defense or mobility. Still, player customization and expression are essential to all games, including Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Music tracks for Pyloon's Saloon

The central hangout spot for the game, Pyloon's Saloon, has customizable music (image via Respawn Entertainment)

In the safe area of Pyloon's Saloon, players can play the songs they choose as they relax with their allies. Doma's shop has 5 songs for sale - each one sells for 3 Priorite Shards. Once purchased, these songs can be listened to freely in the Saloon anytime. Again, each song is good on its own merits, and there is no "best" song to purchase.

However, these songs have a prerequisite to playing in Pyloon's Saloon. Star Wars Jedi Survivor players must recruit the characters Ashe Javi and DD-EC to hear the music in the Saloon. They are recruited from the Harvest Ridge region in Koboh.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes