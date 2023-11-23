With its recent launch of the Steam Autumn Sale, Valve is offering massive discounts on games across multiple genres, including JRPGs. If you enjoy titles made by Japanese creators, now is the ideal moment to get tons of them for the upcoming holidays.

It can be difficult to choose among the vast selection of JRPGs offered during the Steam Autumn Sale. However, if you're willing to shell out some cash, these seven suggested titles from the genre are available for purchase during the sale, and are well-worth your investment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Recommended JRPGs to get during the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Persona 4 Golden (35% off)

Fans are hoping Persona 4 will also get a remake (Image via Atlus)

With the Persona 3 remake, titled Reload, only a few months away, now is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best JRPGs from the Steam Autumn sale. Persona 4 Golden is an improved version of the original P4, with more content, modifications to the final boss, and a few other tweaks. The gameplay resembles the Persona series' earlier games, featuring party and turn-based combat and dungeon exploring.

You play as an anonymous teenager (called Narukami Yu in the anime version), and must deal with school life while investigating strange disappearances with your friends in the town of Inaba.

Buy Persona 4 Golden

2) Yakuza Like A Dragon (80% off)

You play as Ichiban Kasuga, a newcomer to the series and a Yakuza (Image via RGG Studios)

Yakuza 7, also known as Yakuza Like a Dragon, is one of the most unique JRPGs on offer during the Steam Autumn sale. RGG Studios attempted to create something wholly different from the franchise's normal, beat-em-up, action-oriented gameplay, and suffice it to say, they succeeded.

Yakuza 7 is the series' first JRPG, and it includes turn-based combat, a gear system, and dungeons to explore. If you haven't yet played it yet, you can get it during the Steam Autumn sale. The sequel Infinite Wealth will be released soon as well, continuing protagonist Ichiban's quest.

Buy Yakuza Like A Dragon

3) Persona 5 Royal (40% off)

The soundtracks are enough reason to buy Persona 5 (Image via Atlus)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've heard of Persona 5. When this JRPG first came out, it caught the world by storm. Atlus followed up with an upgraded edition dubbed Royal, which improved the gameplay and added new features, such as a new dungeon and characters. Persona 5 Royale, like the others in the series, includes turn-based combat with a party of four.

You play as an anonymous teen (Ren Amamiya in the anime) wrongly accused of a crime and forced to relocate to Tokyo. From here on out, you'll make friends and form the Phantom Thieves with them to battle corruption in society. Meanwhile, you will be building relationships with many characters and going about routine tasks like attending class and taking examinations.

Buy Persona 5 Royal

4) Final Fantasy VII Integrade (50% off)

The first part of Cloud Strife's journey (Image via Square Enix)

The original Final Fantasy 7 is considered one of the best JRPGs ever created. Square Enix chose to rebuild the game from the ground up and divide it into three parts. The first installment was launched in 2020 and eventually transferred to Windows. The plot stays the same as you assume the position of Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER caught up in the conflict between the ruling Shinra organization and the rebels.

Aside from a completely new look, the remake also saw various gameplay modifications. This includes combat being switched to real-time, similar to the more recent Final Fantasy titles, rather than the conventional turn-based action.

Buy Final Fantasy VII Integrade

5) Tales of Arise (50% off)

Tales of Arise also got an expansion this month (Image via Bandai Namco)

Newcomers to the JRPG genre may be unfamiliar with Bandai Namco's long-running franchise. However, to experience one of the best-written games, you should consider picking up Tales of Arise. Aside from a well-written plot and cast of characters, Arise offers one of the most beautiful art styles and fantastic real-time combat.

The game also received a DLC this month, which regrettably is not discounted during the ongoing Steam Autumn sale.

Buy Tales of Arise

6) Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD remaster (70% off)

SMT 3 tells the story of Demifiend (Image via Atlus)

Nocturne is your best option to pick up during the Steam Autumn Sale if you have played the Persona franchise and want to get into the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series. You play as Demifiend, a half-demon, half-human hybrid exploring the demon-infested planet for answers.

The gameplay is similar to the other SMT games, with turn-based combat and the opportunity to enlist numerous monsters to help you. SMT3 Nocturne is a challenging experience, and for those who appreciate difficulty in video games, it is an ideal JRPG to spend hours in.

Buy Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne

7) Code Vein (80% off)

An underrated Souls-like (Image via Bandai Namco)

Code Vein can make for a great purchase from the Steam Autumn Sale for those who are into the Soulslikes. This title adds a few fascinating twists to the well-known Soulslike foundation. It's stylish, anime-like, and has some unique moves and classes.

Code Vein is an excellent choice for those looking to get into the Soulslike genre. Further, it has an AI companion that provides much-needed breathing room without lowering the game's difficulty.

Buy Code Vein