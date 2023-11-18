Persona 5 Tactica guide: 7 best late-game Personas

Persona 5 Tactica, the newest game in Atlus' MegaTensei series, is finally available to play. In addition to the new elements, such as the gameplay, various features from the franchise, such as the Persona system, have returned to the title. Players can create strong, new Personas with various talents as the story progresses.

Tactica is quite challenging, especially for newcomers to the series. Knowing how to fuse the best Personas can reduce a bit of headache and make the game more relaxing.

This article lists some of the most powerful Personas in Persona 5 Tactica that you can obtain and use during the later sections of the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best endgame Personas in Persona 5 Tactica

The protagonist of Persona 5 Tactica, Joker, has the wildcard ability, meaning he can own multiple strong Personas. While he starts with Arsene, as was the case in Persona 5 Royale and Strikers, Lavenza, the velvet room attendant, will provide him with options to create powerful Personas as the story progresses.

Here are some of the strongest ones in Persona 5 Tactica that are worth obtaining.

1) Satanael

Satanael in P5T (Image via Atlus)

Satanael is Joker's final Persona, which he obtains during the events of P5 or P5 Royale as a symbol of the ultimate rebellion. It is the last evolution of Arsene, the protagonist's starting persona.

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 168

Melee Damage: 100

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Auto-Riser: Automatic Heat Riser at the start of battle

Personas needed for fusion:

Anzu

Ishtar

Michael

Satan

Lucifer

2) Lucifer

Lucifer in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus)

Lucifer is one of the strongest Personas that Joker can obtain in Royal, Strikers, and Tactica. The character is a jack-of-all-trades Persona who can deal devastating attacks of each type while providing some utility.

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 160

Melee Damage: 84

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Torrent of Magic: Increases damage dealt with each subsequent skill attack.

Personas needed for fusion:

Anubis

Ananta

Trumpeter

Michael

Metatron

Satan

3) Chi You

Chi-You in P5T (Image via Atlus)

Chi You is a powerhouse that can deal heavy Psy and Phys damage. Its unique skill also allows you to rely less on healing spells like Dia and focus more on buffing yourself or party members to deal devastating blows.

Stats:

HP: 256

SP: 168

Melee Damage: 80

Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

Angelic Instincts: When the target is defeated, the user recovers 30% HP.

Personas needed for fusion:

White Rider

Hecatoncheires

Thor

Cu Chulainn

Yoshitsune

4) Ongyo-Ki

Ongyo-Ki in P5T (Image via Atlus)

Much like Chi You, Ongyo-Ki provides one of the best sustain skills that allows you to use your turns effectively to deal damage in Persona 5 Tactica.

Stats:

HP: 264

SP: 144

Melee Damage: 68

Gun Damage: 68

Unique Skill:

Regenerate 3: Greatly recovers HP at the end of each turn.

Personas needed for fusion:

Fuu-ki

Sui-ki

Kin-ki

5) Metatron

Metatron in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus)

Metatron excels at dealing high damage on a large area of effect. This Persona is ideal if you need to clear mobs faster with fewer turns to get all the stars during a mission.

Stats:

HP: 256

SP: 160

Melee Damage: 48

Gun Damage: 48

Unique Skill:

Megidolaon: Deals heavy Almighty damage in a large area

Personas needed for fusion:

Principality

Power

Melchizedek

Dominion

Sandalphon

Michael

6) Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune in P5T (Image via Atlus)

Besides its overpowered debuff resist and deflect abilities, Yoshitsune possesses one of the best passive skills in Persona 5 Tactica. The movement of your character is essential in the game, and Yoshitsune's passive allows you to move one extra square.

Stats:

HP: 232

SP: 144

Melee Damage: 96

Gun Damage: 56

Unique Skill:

God-like speed: Increases Movement by 1 square.

Personas needed for fusion:

Shiki-Ouji

Arahabaki

Yatagarasu

Okuninushi

Futsunushi

7) Michael

Michael in P5T (Image via Atlus)

Michael is one of the most powerful Personas you can obtain, and it will carry you through many boss encounters during the later parts of the game. Its passive skill allows you to dish out heavy attacks to targets who are not in any cover.

Stats:

HP: 200

SP: 120

Melee Damage: 64

Gun Damage: 44

Unique Skill:

Fool's Reckoning: Greatly increases damage dealt to targets not in Cover.

Personas needed for fusion:

Raphael

Uriel

Gabriel

Special Mention (DLC)

Izanagi-no-Okami and Kaguya Picaro (Image via Atlus)

Though many players may not own them, these two picks are great for those who bought Persona 5 Tactica's Digital Deluxe Edition;

Izanagi-No-Okami Picaro

Kaguya Picaro

People who have played Royale already know how powerful Izanagi-no-Okami is. Being the ultimate Persona of the P4 protagonist, this one holds the Almighty attack skill Myriad of Truths. While Izanagi-no-Okami is nowhere near as strong as its counterpart in Royale, its DLC Persona status makes it one of the best, as you can summon it early on and have access to an Almighty skill.

The same goes for Kaguya Picaro. This Persona deals Bless damage and provides you access with solid sustainability.