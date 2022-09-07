Best Keqing-Dendro teams to play after Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru patch

The Sumeru update is currently the largest expansion added to Genshin Impact. Lots of interesting new content was added with the latest update, including the seventh element Dendro, with brand new elemental reactions.

Following the update, there are quite a few Electro characters with increased usage in the Spiral Abyss and Overworld. Surprisingly, Keqing's popularity has skyrocketed since the release of the new elemental reactions. Many players may have at least one copy of Keqing on their accounts. The combination of Electro and Dendro results in a total of three transformative reactions, with players able to dish out high Electro DMG numbers. Therefore, it is high time that players start building Keqing and use her alongside a strong steam to clear the Overworld and Spiral Abyss content.

Best Dendro Teams for Keqing in Genshin Impact 3.0

Keqing has a high Electro application character with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Combining her abilities with Dendro reactions in the team allows her to trigger multiple reactions consistently, especially Aggravate reactions. With her Elemental Skill boasting a zero ICD (Internal Cooldown), she can create reactions with both of her Skill attacks. Additionally, she can also infuse her normal and charged attacks with Electro to continuously trigger reactions.

For these Dendro teams, it should be noted that players will need to build Keqing with a 4-piece Thundering Fury as the set's bonus will reduce her Skill cooldown. With the latest Artifact Strongboxes, it is easier to farm them and doing so will increase her overall damage. Here are three of the best Dendro teams that players can consider for Keqing.

KEQING-KOKOMI-YAE MIKO-DENDRO TRAVELER

Keqing with Kokomi, Yae, and Dendro Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keqing performs well with a double Electro team and one Dendro character. The best team in this line-up would be Sangonomiya Kokomi with Yae Miko and Dendro Traveler.

Kokomi will take charge as an off-field healer while applying slow Hydro on enemies to cause Bloom reactions. This way, Genshin Impact players can use Electro characters to follow up on Bloom reactions and infuse Electro on Dendro cores to cause Hyperbloom reactions. In the meantime, both Yae Miko and Keqing can trigger Quicken and Aggravate reactions with the Dendro Traveler.

KEQING-FISCHL-COLLEI-DENDRO TRAVELER

Keqing with Fischl, Collei, and Dendro Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 'Double Electro Double Dendro' team is great for Keqing, where players only need to focus on one type of Dendro reaction. Players can take advantage of both Electro and Dendro Resonace with this team composition.

Fischl is one of the best off-field DPS and a great battery to constantly generate energy particles in Genshin Impact. Her Ascension Passive 4 will also help Keqing deal more damage on the field. Collei and Dendro Traveler both have AoE Bursts, which will help apply Dendro to enemies and trigger multiple reactions.

KEQING-KUKI SHINOBU-KAZUHA-DENDRO TRAVELER

Keqing with Kazuha, Kuki Shinobu, and Dendro Traveler (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, Genshin Impact players can also pair Keqing with Kuki Shinobu, Kazuha, and Dendro Traveler. Kuki Shinobu is a great alternative for players who want healing, but are unwilling to give up Electro Resonance.

Kuki Shinobu can easily trigger reactions and heal active characters with her Elemental Skill. Additionally, her Elemental Burst can deal great damage when triggering Aggravate reactions, thanks to her EM Ascension passives. Kazuha is of great use to Keqing's team as he can use his crowd control abilities to shred the enemy's Electro resistance and group them up for a higher chance of dealing AOE damage with Dendro reactions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S