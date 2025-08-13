Best Light Cones for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

The Daughter of the Sea, Hysilens, is officially a playable 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. She has joined the Physical roster trading on the Nihility Path, and her abilities consist of DoT damage and debuffs. Equipping a proper Light Cone on Hysilens will make her a potent DPS unit in the game.

Ad

This article discusses the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LC for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

1) Why Does the Ocean Sing

Why Does the Ocean Sing (Image via HoYoverse)

The Why Does the Ocean Sing Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is the best option for building Hysilens. Serving as her signature option, the LC is equipped with a powerful unique effect for the character. For starters, she receives a 40% Effect Hit Rate, which will help her reach the required threshold.

Ad

Trending

The Light Cone further applies Enthrallment on enemies for every debuff Hysilens inflicts on them. The effect then compels the target to receive 5% additional DoT damage for up to six stacks. Ally’s SPD increases by 10% for attacking enemies that are tagged with Enthrallment.

2) Reforged Remembrance

Reforged Remembrance (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use Black Swan's Light Cone in HSR to build Hysilens, as it offers a potent passive effect comparable to her signature option. Reforged Remembrance will increase Hysilens' Effect Hit Rate by 40%. If she deals damage to an enemy inflicted with Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed, each stack of debuff will grant her Prophet.

Ad

Hysilens will receive a 5% ATK bonus, and her DoT will ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF, based on the Prophet stacks she has accumulated through the LC. Needless to say, Reforged Remembrance will significantly increase her damage output.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

1) Eyes of the Prey

Eyes of the Prey (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eyes of the Prey is the best 4-star Light Cone for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail, as it increases her Effect Hit Rate by 20%. The stat increases her DoT DMG. She needs 120% EHR, to be exact, to obtain a 90% damage buff from her passive.

Ad

Eyes of the Prey also boosts Hysilens’ DoT by 24%. The Light Cone is fairly easy to obtain, so you can refine it to double the passive effect.

2) Good Night and Sleep Well

Good Night and Sleep Well (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use the Good Night and Sleep Well Light Cone from the 4-star category to build Hysilens. The LC will increase her DMG by a flat 12% for every debuff her opponent has. The effect applies to all kinds of DoT applications and stacks up to three times.

Ad

The Good Night and Sleep Well is useful to increase the damage output of Nihility characters.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail

Void

Void (Image via HoYoverse)

We don’t recommend using 3-star Light Cones for building Honkai Star Rail characters. However, if you lack any of the aforementioned options, consider equipping Void on Hysilens. The LC will Effect Hit Rate by 20% for three turns after entering the battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.