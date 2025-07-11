Best Light Cones for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

Saber is a newly released playable 5-star Wind Destruction unit in Honkai Star Rail, who has set foot in the game as part of the Honkai: Star Rail × Fate (UBW) Collab. She is a main DPS character who is capable of unleashing massive amounts of damage when using her Ultimate — provided you build her well. When it comes to Light Cones for Saber, she has quite a few options to pick from, including 5-star, 4-star and free-to-play Light Cones.

This article takes a look at the best Light Cones that can be equipped on Saber to make the most of her kit in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

1) A Thankless Coronation

A Thankless Coronation (Image via HoYoverse)

Saber's signature Light Cone A Thankless Coronation is her best-in-slot option. This Light Cone increases her CRIT DMG by 36% (up to 72% with superimpositions), which Saber can greatly benefit from. When Saber uses her Ultimate, her ATK will also be increased by 40%. This will be extremely helpful for main DPS Saber, as the majority of her damage comes from her Ultimate.

Additionally, if Saber's max Energy reaches 300 (or more), she immediately gets 10% of the Energy back, and her ATK will be boosted by an additional 40%. All these ATK buffs make A Thankless Coronation the best Light Cone choice for Saber.

2) Thus Burns the Dawn

Thus Burns the Dawn (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, Phainon's signature Light Cone Thus Burns the Dawn is also a good option for Saber. Equipping this Light Cone on Saber will increase her base SPD by 12, and will also provide her with an 18% enemy DEF Ignore. Although Saber cannot use the 'Blazing Dawn' passive of this Light Cone, the other stats it provides make this Light Cone a good 5-star pick for her.

3) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta Shop Light Cone On the Fall of an Aeon is the best free 5-star option that can be utilized by F2P players. This Light Cone gives Saber massive ATK buffs, as her ATK is increased by 8% everytime she attacks an enemy (stacking up to four times). This means that she can get an extra 36% ATK boost just from the Light Cone alone. Additionally, weakness breaking the enemy will also increase her DMG dealt by 12% for the next two turns.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Saber in Honkai Star Rail

1) A Trail of Bygone Blood

A Trail of Bygone Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly introduced Battle Pass Light Cone A Trail of Bygone Blood is Saber's best 4-star Light Cone option. This Light Cone provides a plethora of damage buffs, including a 12% CRIT Rate boost, along with a 24% Skill and Ultimate DMG boost. Equipping A Trail of Bygone Blood on Saber will help make building her easy, as the CRIT Rate buff provided by this Light Cone means that you can focus on CRIT DMG% and ATK stats in her build.

2) A Secret Vow

A Secret Vow (Image via HoYoverse)

A Secret Vow is the best free-to-play 4-star Light Cone option for Saber. This Light Cone can be used as a stat stick by most Destruction DPS units — and Saber is no exception. Equipping this on Saber will increase her ATK by 20%, and she will also deal an additional 20% DMG to enemies whose HP is higher than her.

3) Under the Blue Sky

Under the Blue Sky (Image via HoYoverse)

Under the Blue Sky is another good 4-star Light Cone that Saber can use. It provides the user with a 16% ATK boost, which Saber can take advantage of to increase her overall damage output. Additionally, this Light Cone also grants a 12% CRIT Rate buff when the user defeats an enemy, which lasts for the next three turns.

