Is Saber's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is a Destruction LC in Honkai Star Rail that can boost her abilities’ potency by a significant amount. Since the aforementioned character is a part of the new Fate collab event, it's a no-brainer that Trailblazers would want to add the item to their collection, especially players who are pulling for Saber.

During the HSR x Fate collaboration event, you should pull for A Thankless Coronation, Saber’s signature Light Cone. If you are getting Saber while the event is active, then you must add this 5-star gear to your collection.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Saber’s signature Light Cone is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Let's take a look at what Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, can do in Honkai Star Rail"

“Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36%. When using Ultimate, increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, and if the wearer's Max Energy is greater than or equal to 300, regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 10% of the wearer's Max Energy and once again increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, lasting for 2 turns.”

As mentioned, Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is worth the Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, especially if you are pulling for the character. As you can see, the gear can easily grant the collab Destruction character a passive 36% CRIT DMG boost. Besides that, her ATK also gets a 40% boost after activating her Ultimate ability.

Moreover, the Light Cone further boosts Saber’s ATK by 40% when her max Energy is 300 or more and regenerates a certain amount of Energy. This allows her to deal an absurd amount of damage with every hit and use her Ultimate often. Because of that, she can easily get the extra 80% ATK boost.

Since Saber will be available for a couple of patches, you can easily get this Light Cone to enhance Artoria’s fighting prowess. As a lot of characters tread on the Destruction Path, you can also equip the item on various units. Some of the HSR characters that can easily utilize A Thankless Coronation’s special effect are:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Yunli

Clara

Check the following section out for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

