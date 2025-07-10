  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Is Saber's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Is Saber's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 10, 2025 07:19 GMT
Saber in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Saber in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is a Destruction LC in Honkai Star Rail that can boost her abilities’ potency by a significant amount. Since the aforementioned character is a part of the new Fate collab event, it's a no-brainer that Trailblazers would want to add the item to their collection, especially players who are pulling for Saber.

Ad

During the HSR x Fate collaboration event, you should pull for A Thankless Coronation, Saber’s signature Light Cone. If you are getting Saber while the event is active, then you must add this 5-star gear to your collection.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Saber’s signature Light Cone is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's take a look at what Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, can do in Honkai Star Rail"

“Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36%. When using Ultimate, increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, and if the wearer's Max Energy is greater than or equal to 300, regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 10% of the wearer's Max Energy and once again increases the wearer's ATK by 40%, lasting for 2 turns.”
Ad

As mentioned, Saber’s signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is worth the Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, especially if you are pulling for the character. As you can see, the gear can easily grant the collab Destruction character a passive 36% CRIT DMG boost. Besides that, her ATK also gets a 40% boost after activating her Ultimate ability.

Moreover, the Light Cone further boosts Saber’s ATK by 40% when her max Energy is 300 or more and regenerates a certain amount of Energy. This allows her to deal an absurd amount of damage with every hit and use her Ultimate often. Because of that, she can easily get the extra 80% ATK boost.

Ad

Since Saber will be available for a couple of patches, you can easily get this Light Cone to enhance Artoria’s fighting prowess. As a lot of characters tread on the Destruction Path, you can also equip the item on various units. Some of the HSR characters that can easily utilize A Thankless Coronation’s special effect are:

  • Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae
  • Yunli
  • Clara

Check the following section out for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications