Best loadout for COD Mobile ranked

COD Mobile's ranked competition is just as harsh to untrained players as any other game's ranked mode. There are going to be highly skilled competitors ready to decimate newer players. Fortunately, leveling up enough to put together a proper loadout can be done before entering the ranked matchmaking portion of COD Mobile.

This game has plenty of options to choose from for players to dominate. There are a wide variety of weapons, perks, and equipment to put to good use. A skilled player can jump into a COD Mobile game with just about any loadout and take care of business. For those unsure of their abilities, there is one loadout that can even the playing field.

The best loadout for ranked in COD Mobile

Primary Weapon

Image Credit: Activision

AK-47

The AK-47 is arguably the best gun in all of COD Mobile. It has been a weapon that has run circles around players in many COD titles. This loadout takes the AK-47 and gives it high mobility, low recoil, and decent ADS speed to keep up with nearly any player in COD Mobile ranked.

Attachments

Perk: FMJ

FMJ is short for Full Metal Jacket. It does not raise the damage against players, but does heighten the damage done against enemy equipment and killstreaks. It also increases bullet penetration capabilities, meaning that finishing an opponent off through a wall or cover in COD Mobile will be much more doable.

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

This laser attachment does give the AK-47 a visible laser sight, which is its only downfall. The ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy get a substantial boost with the laser, which plays into the high mobility of the loadout.

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Strike Foregrip does lessen the movement speed of the player while using the AK-47, but other parts of the loadout counteract it. The positives here come in the form of vertical recoil control, and ADS bullet spread accuracy. Controlling the weapon is critical.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This is an attachment that counteracts the speed decrease. ADS bullet spread accuracy does go down a bit, but that's of no consequence when looking at the other accessories. The Stippled Grip Tape in COD Mobile raises players ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Secondary Weapon

Image Credit: Activision

J358

The J358 is a monster of a sidearm and has a huge damage rate in COD Mobile. This revolver-type pistol does have a low fire rate, but the accuracy is fantastic. If a player can connect the shots, one to the head should be enough to negate any worry about the firing speed of this weapon.

Perks

Image Credit: Activision)

Lightweight

Lightweight in COD Mobile is a speed per, meaning players receive a sprinting speed increase of 10%. Fall damage is also significantly reduced. It is easily unlocked at player level 22.

Vulture

Vulture may be one of the best perks to use in COD Mobile, for those who go on insane killstreaks. Unlocked at player level 6, this perk allows the pick up of ammo equal to the magazine capacity of the current weapon from any enemy the player kills.

Dead Silence

Dead Silence is a classic COD perk, useful in every game from COD Mobile to COD: Warzone. It has one simple purpose, and that is to keep the player quiet. Movement is entirely silent with this perk equipped.

Equipment

Image Credit: Activision

Frag Grenade

The frag grenade is just as viable in COD Mobile as it is in any other game. Use it to get a random kill over a building or to clear out a room. It will either destroy the opponent or send them running straight into a barrage of AK-47 bullets.

Trophy System

COD Mobile's trophy system is a handy piece of equipment. If the player needs to hole up in a building to reload, reconvene with teammates, or wants to be a camper, the trophy system is a must-have. It destroys incoming explosives within range, but can be shot at by other players.