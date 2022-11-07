Best loadout for SO 14 in Modern Warfare 2

When it comes to Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, players currently have the option to choose from a selection of four weapons in-game. It is a new category of firearms that has been added to the game and is quickly rising up as a favored type of platform among the players.

Battle Rifles are Assault Rifles that fire a heavier caliber bullet and can usually eliminate their opponents with just two to three rounds. Though they have a relatively lower firerate than traditional AR, the impressive damage output from each individual bullet does make up for the deficit.

Due to firing a heavier caliber bullet, the recoil of this category is a bit higher, but players with good aim and ability to control the spray can be seen exceling with this type of weapon platform.

If a player is currently searching for a Battle Rifle that has good recoil control during automatic firing mode, they they should definitely give the SO 14 a try.

This article will index the unlock conditions for the gun and also provide the best loadout that will improve its usability.

How to unlock the SO 14 Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and its best loadout

Tech Tree for the Ordnance platform (Image via Activision)

The SO 14 in Modern Warfare 2 is based on the M14 battle rifle from the United States armed forces. Just like its real-life counterpart, it also comes with a selective firing mode and can fire bullets in both semi-auto and full-auto configurations. It fires a 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition that can eliminate opponents in just two rounds in Modern Warfare 2.

It belongs to the Ordinance Platform in the new gunsmith system of the title and is a very straightforward and non-grindy gun to unlock. To unlock the SO 14, players will just have to reach Level 12 on the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle. There is no unlock condition for the EBR-14 as it remains unlocked by default in Modern Warfare 2.

Exploring the best loadout for SO 14

SO 14 sports the lowest firerate among all the Battle Rifles that are currently available in Modern Warfare 2. This might look like a glaring weakness of the weapon, but it is the lower firerate of the gun that allows it to have the best recoil control among the others in the category.

The lower recoil allows players to have better control of the gun while firing, and thus leads to a better in-game time-to-kill (TTK) value than its other counterparts. It is a very powerful weapon platform that can be further improved by using the following attachments:

Barrel - 16" Chome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel

16" Chome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - SO R55 Adapter

SO R55 Adapter Underbarrel - Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Magazine - 50 Round Drum

SO 14 loadout tuned for better mobility and response (Image via YouTube/Klay)

This build for SO 14 is mainly tuned to get better ADS and response time for the gun along with some boosts to the recoil control and steadiness.

The 16" Chrome-Lined RFX-40 Barrel improves the ADS time of the gun by a significant amount along with giving bonuses to the hip-fire recoil control. This potential is further improved by adding the Schlager Tango underbarrel. This attachment gives boosts to the hip-fire accuracy, aim-walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness.

The response time and mobility of this gun is increased by using the SO R55 Adapter stock. This attachment provides bonuses to the speeds for crouch movement, sprinting, ADS, and aim-walking.

The response time of the gun is further boosted by the usage of the FSS OLE-V Laser, which improves the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed along with increasing the aiming stability.

Lastly, the 50 Round drum ensures that the players have enough ammunition to mow down tons of enemies before they even have to think about reloading.

SO 14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/EzZmv)

Not having an optics might cause some of the players to shy away from this build. In that case, they can use the following build, which is tuned for even better recoil control along with having an optics attachment:

Muzzle - Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Barrel - 22" Factory Fourteen Barrel

22" Factory Fourteen Barrel Optics - SZ Minitac-40

SZ Minitac-40 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 50 Round Drums

These are the two best loadouts for the SO 14 Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. Players who are looking for an easy-to-use weapon in the category that doesn't have much of the recoil problem should definitely give this gun a try.

Poll : 0 votes