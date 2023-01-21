Best long range LMG loadout for Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers plenty of weapons in its arsenal. With each season adding more to it brings more variety to the game. However, choosing the best ones among them might be a difficult task for players who want to dominate the terrains of Al Mazrah.

To ease your task, content creators and pro players have always created great weapon loadouts depending on the style of your play. If you are someone who likes to take on challenges from long-range, this article will be worth your patience.

For players who are looking for a great LMG (Light Machine Gun) build for long-range, here is what WhosImmortal has to offer you.

The Sakin MG83 is overpowered in Warzone 2

Popular content creator WhosImmortal is known for his great weapon builds which help players dominate the game. With the game's meta shifting each season, this might be a great time to check for overpowered guns before they get nerfed by the developers next season.

For the best long-range LMG build, the Sakin MG83 is easily one of the best choices to have in your custom loadout. The gun might have a moderate fire rate, but with its great damage output and large magazine, you can surely take out some enemies with ease.

Best class setup for the Sakin MG83 in Warzone 2

Here is the recommended loadout for the Sakin MG83 for Warzone 2 Season 1 reloaded.

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series

Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

With perfect attachments, the Sakin MG83 is one of the most lethal weapons in the long range. To get the most out of the weapon, you need to use the aforementioned attachments as given.

Warzone Loadout CODMunity @Warzone_Loadout Underrated LMGs for Long Range by



Sakin MG38 and Rapp H are excellent contenders for the absolute meta title once the RPK gets nerfed.



Make sure to watch Immortal's latest video for more details and explanations!



#Warzone2 #CODMunity Underrated LMGs for Long Range by @WhosImmortal Sakin MG38 and Rapp H are excellent contenders for the absolute meta title once the RPK gets nerfed.Make sure to watch Immortal's latest video for more details and explanations! 🔫 Underrated LMGs for Long Range by @WhosImmortal 🔫Sakin MG38 and Rapp H are excellent contenders for the absolute meta title once the RPK gets nerfed. Make sure to watch Immortal's latest video for more details and explanations!#Warzone2 #CODMunity https://t.co/a2zKa1eFWA

The key focus of the loadout is the 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel. With its ability to enhance damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy, the gun becomes more viable in range. Furthermore, the barrel also increases stability and precision for the gun, but it does come with some cost of ADS and movement speed.

Another important attachment for the class setup is the Kastovia DX90 Muzzle. The Muzzle increases recoil control and bullet velocity, which surely helps players to control the gun better and use it more easily in range. The attachment also adds sound suppression, making it harder for enemies to find out where the bullets are coming from. However, there are some cons to using the attachment. The muzzle also costs some ADS speed, aim stability and some aim walking speed.

The FTac Ripper 56 is another crucial attachment to the weapon build. The underbarrel massively increases recoild stabilizing and aiming idle stability. With its added hip fire accuracy, you'll also feel more comfortable in close range as well.

The Optic that has been used in the class setup is the Aim OP-V4. The Optic is specifically popular for its precision sight picture, making it easy to spot and hit enemies from a distance. Adding the Bruen G305 Grip Wrap as the Rear Grip is also recommended as it increases the flinch resistance ability for the weapon in Warzone 2, which essentially increases the potential to hit multiple enemies easily.

To learn more about the meta loadouts in Warzone 2, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

Poll : 0 votes