The best Longsword skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers make an already adaptive weapon even a killing extension of your playstyle, whether you’re a counterattack master or a reckless assassin. In a grim, folklore-tainted world, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has speedy, tactical combat where the decision of which weapon and skills to use makes all the difference. Among the numerous weapon options in the game, the Longsword is notable for its high range, well-balanced speed, and decent damage.

Ad

What makes it even more attractive is the deep skill tree that can be accessed using the Impetus Repository, enabling players to customize their fighting style with great detail.

Read on to learn more about the best Longsword skills you should unlock early to maximize the use of this potent weapon and take over quickly with style.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers: Best Longsword skills explored

The Longsword shines because of its flexibility; it can be shaped into either a patient, defensive dueling blade or an agile offensive weapon. In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, this weapon type has several key skills located in its Impetus Repository branch, and choosing the right path early on will determine how effectively you handle the game’s toughest encounters.

Ad

Trending

Best defensive Longsword skills

If your playstyle leans toward calculated counterattacks and patience, then these are the best Longsword skills you’ll want to master first:

Sword Counter : This is the heart of a defensive Longsword build. It lets you block the next incoming strike while reducing damage taken. If timed correctly, it fully deflects the attack and even staggers the enemy -- giving you a clear opening to strike.

: This is the heart of a defensive Longsword build. It lets you block the next incoming strike while reducing damage taken. If timed correctly, it fully deflects the attack and even staggers the enemy -- giving you a clear opening to strike. Sword Counter Variant 2 : This powerful upgrade lets you immediately follow a successful deflect with the fourth and fifth hits of your basic combo, allowing you to maintain momentum while keeping up the pressure.

: This powerful upgrade lets you immediately follow a successful deflect with the fourth and fifth hits of your basic combo, allowing you to maintain momentum while keeping up the pressure. Sword Master: Adds another layer to your arsenal by generating two stacks of Skyward Might after the fifth hit of your basic combo. When paired with the above skills, this becomes a game-changer for building up your power quickly.

Ad

Choosing the best Longsword skills will determine how effectively you handle the game’s toughest encounters (Image via 505 Games)

Together, these three skills form a solid, reactive defense package. They’re particularly effective against humanoid bosses who favor weapon attacks, making them ideal for navigating some of the most punishing fights in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

Also read: What happens when you die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Best offensive Longsword skills

Prefer a more aggressive, fast-paced combat style? Then these best Longsword skills will serve you well:

Crescent Arc : This skill gives you a dodge with benefits. Time it right and you’ll not only evade incoming damage but also trigger a powerful counterattack called Shimmer.

: This skill gives you a dodge with benefits. Time it right and you’ll not only evade incoming damage but also trigger a powerful counterattack called Shimmer. Crescent Arc Variant 2 : After dodging, follow up instantly with a light attack to keep the pressure on your opponent.

: After dodging, follow up instantly with a light attack to keep the pressure on your opponent. Sword Savant: Grants your third basic attack the ability to Clash, which deflects a portion of incoming damage if you're hit mid-swing. It rewards bold, offensive play while still offering a bit of protection.

Ad

For players looking to go even further, Crescent Moon is a solid alternative to Crescent Arc. It’s harder to master, but it acts as a gap closer with dodge properties, offering excellent damage potential when used skillfully.

Also read: How to heal in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Whether you like to parry and punish or rush and strike first, the best Longsword skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers provide you with the tools to cut through every enemy fight. Make a good choice, and your sword will always have the edge.

Ad

Also read: 5 best skills to unlock first in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.