5 best Minecraft resource packs in 2020

Resource packs are a great way to increase the scope of your Minecraft gameplay. A game that’s all about resource gathering, crafting, and building can really benefit from additional resources like furniture, textures or even altered graphics added to the game. There are plenty of resource packs to choose from. But if you’re confused about which one to start with, we have you covered.

Best Minecraft resource packs in 2020

Epic Adventures resource pack

If realism is what you love, then the Epic Adventures resource pack is for you. It reworks the graphics of Minecraft and lets you experience it in 32 pixels instead of the usual 16. This means that every frame of the game looks clearer, smoother, and overall better, without compromising on the FPS.

Miranda Realism HD resource pack

A pack that combines realism with a medieval theme, the Miranda Realism resource pack is great for those craving for awesome castle building sessions. The pack is quite resource-intensive and will only work properly on a high-end system, as it uses sophisticated graphical textures. Moreover, it adds an entire arsenal of medieval-themed resources to your gameplay.

Vaultcraft resource pack

This pack has specifically been designed keeping fans of the Fallout series in mind. The Vaultcraft resource pack takes your Minecraft gameplay and turns it into a post-apocalyptic world that looks a lot like the Wasteland from the Fallout series. They have even taken care to add giant radspiders and mole rats to the game! So, now, you can have some Fallout fun in Minecraft as well.

Moderna HD resource pack

A pack that adds a sprawling modern, big city to the gameplay of Minecraft, Moderna HD resource pack is for people who’d rather be building skyscrapers or modern mansions instead of humble abodes. This pack adds the ability to create homes that resemble modern-day mansions and houses, and improves the textures in such a way that it’ll feel like New York City just landed in Minecraft.

3D Creator Craft resource pack

The 3D Creator Craft resource pack does one simple thing — it adds a 3D texture to every block used in Minecraft, therefore changing each texture, and adding depth and realism to the graphics of the game. So now, when you build your fortress walls, you can observe the texture of each stone block that went into constructing it.