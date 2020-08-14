Top 5 best Minecraft servers in India

Minecraft servers are perfect to meet like-minded players who want to indulge in some fun multiplayer gameplay. With PvP or PvE servers to choose from, every type of Minecraft gamer can find a server that fits his/her needs.

Even in India, certain servers have become very popular, since you can meet and play with your others from your country. You can even have cooperative or competitive gameplay in your own native languages to multiply the fun!

Best Minecraft servers in India

Minecraft Gamers United

MGU.ONE (Image credits: Mr Cyber Gamer, YouTube)

This PvE server is chilled out, to say the least. There’s no claim towards cut-throat competition for survival. Instead, it’s just about relaxing and enjoying the creative gameplay of Minecraft. As the creators of the server said, they just want to focus on some friendly competition and activities such as crafting, mining, fishing, and adventuring. With modes such as Creative, Survival, or Skyblock to choose from, this server is definitely one of the best that India has to offer.

Address: mc.mgu.one

GhostCraft

GhostCraft (Image credits: Google Sites)

GhostCraft is another server that focuses on several different kinds of gameplay. You can spawn on a lonely floating island in Skyblock and build an empire in the sky, or engage in epic battles deep underground in Bedrock Wars. You can also simply have a challenging adventure in the Survival mode. Regardless of whatever mode you end up choosing, it is going to be a joy ride.

Address: play.ghostcraft.tk

DPCraft Network

DPCraft Network (Image credits: DPCraft, Facebook)

Simple, vanilla gameplay is what you will get in the DPCraft server, which is dedicated to a rich, Indian Minecraft experience. The server is entirely PvP and focuses majorly on the survival mode of the game. You can spawn at any location and then start building your game up from scratch. However, beware of the other players who will soon come to get you!

Address: play.dpcraft.in

Minecraft India

MCI (Image credits: TopG)

Minecraft India is dedicated to an Indian audience. It is a server that looks to set itself apart from the other ones, and does so by adding a few different features. This includes crazy features like being able to grow gold and iron on plants, as well as other mini games that are part of the larger Minecraft experience. This particular Indian server is definitely worth the cake.

Address: play.minecraftindia.com

RageNation

RageNation (Image credits: ZzgabzZplayz- Minecraft Pe, YouTube)

This server focuses solely on the Skyblock gameplay mode and throws you on a lonely mass of land floating in the sky. It is up to you to scavenge, gather, craft, and build to survive, while also battling plenty of other players who want to take you out.

Address: play.ragenation.tk