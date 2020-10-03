Best Minecraft shaders for Android

Minecraft recently got adapted for Android devices in the form of the Pocket Edition. Predictably, Minecraft Pocket Edition has been one of the top paid games for Android, since the game's creativity and genuinely fun gameplay has very few competitors, on PC or otherwise.

While the quirky and pixelated graphics of Minecraft are loved by all fans, there are ways to enhance those textures and add a touch of realism to the game. To this end, you can choose to use some shaders while playing this game and enjoy some exceptionally stunning graphical quality.

This article shortlists some of the best shaders for Minecraft for Android that you can use when you play on your Android devices next time.

Best Minecraft Pocket Edition shaders

1) SEUS PE Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

The SEUS PE Shader is one of the most realistic-looking ones created for Minecraft Pocket Edition. It ensures a complete overhaul of the game's textures and makes tremendous improvements to each block's look.

Ranging from a glittering, realistic look of water to a much more detailed rendering of textures such as cobblestone or netherrack, this pack is an excellent choice for people who want maximum realism while playing their Minecraft adventure.

Download the pack here.

2) ESBE 2G Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

The ESBE 2G Shader works really well, even if you are not playing Minecraft PE on a fancy, high-end mobile. This shader makes a fair bit of additions to the look of the game, with smoother frames and clearer textures.

The lighting of the game becomes more dynamic, making Minecraft look a bit more medieval. Lastly, this shader does not affect the performance of the game much, and allows most devices to run it without any lag.

Download the shader here.

3) UltraMax Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

The UltraMax Shader is designed for use by Minecraft players who don’t wish to stray too far from its vanilla look. Thus, it only makes subtle changes to the graphics.

This shader renders the textures with more dynamic lights and shadows, and even improves the looks of the night and day cycle. Your days will become more bright and vibrant, while your Minecraft nights will end up having more of an eerie and sinister look about them.

Download the pack here.

4) Realistic Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

Realistic graphics shouldn’t only be for people with Android devices that have fancy specifications. That’s what the Realistic Shader attempts to correct by designing realistic Minecraft textures in 16×16 pixels.

This means that it gives a delightful revamp to the graphics of this title without affecting its performance. Additionally, this shader also adds movement to the plants, grass, and tree leaves to add a sort of wind-blowing effect and create a truly immersive gaming experience.

Download the pack here.

5) Haptic Shader

Image credits: MCPE DL

The Haptic Shader is compatible with all kinds of devices since its primary focus is on customization to fit your needs. Hence, if you value graphics over performance, you can choose to set the game to the highest settings. But if you ever feel that FPS is getting too low, you can customize the settings to boost performance.

This shader is the perfect tool to craft your ultimate Minecraft experience.

Download the pack here.