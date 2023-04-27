Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Chimera in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a huge armory with several weapon classes to select from. The assault rifle class is usually favored by the community since it offers versatility that no other platform can provide. Earlier in the Warzone 2 season 2 meta, ISO Hemlock ruled the scene for an entire season; however, the weapon was heavily nerfed.

Chimera, on the other hand, is not touched by the developers and remains a viable option for players who like this weapon as a sniper backup.

Furthermore, in Season 3, the one-shot sniper meta returns, and players may be perplexed as to which support gun is the best. WhosImmortal, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, has hand-picked a great loadout for the weapon Chimera.

WhosImmortal suggests a great Chimera build with tuning for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Chimera is a versatile gun in Modern Warfare 2 that excels at close to medium range, and with the right attachments, it can even be utilized at long range. The weapon is based on the real-life Honey Badger gun and belongs to the Bruen Ops weapon platform.

The weapon has a fantastic basic stat with a terrific 800 rpm firing rate, 350 m/s muzzle velocity, and an ADS time of 240 ms. With the loadout offered by WhosImmortal, the weapon's performance in terms of speed is maximized, making it an ideal sniper support rifle.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal (vertical -0.21 and horizontal +0.19)

6.5" EXF Vorpal (vertical -0.21 and horizontal +0.19) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.21 and horizontal -21.39)

VLK LZR 7MW (vertical -0.21 and horizontal -21.39) Stock: Ravage-10 (vertical -1.94 and horizontal +1.63)

Ravage-10 (vertical -1.94 and horizontal +1.63) Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip (vertical +0.65 and horizontal -0.28)

Bruen Flash Grip (vertical +0.65 and horizontal -0.28) Underbarrel: Schlager Tango (vertical +0.41 and horizontal +0.17)

Chimera Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 6.5" EXF Vorpal barrel attachment is a short barrel from Expedite Firearms that is specifically engineered to improve mobility by enhancing ADS speed, movement speed, and damage range.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser is the go-to attachment for close-to-mid-range weaponry, providing superior mobility, enhanced aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

Ravage-10 is perfect for Chimera since it just increases overall mobility by raising crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed.

The Bruen Flash Grip is also an attachment that boosts the weapon's ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed at the expense of slightly increasing the recoil.

The Schlager Tango is built with high-quality materials that improve the weapon's hip fire accuracy, aim walking stability, and recoil steadiness while lowering the ADS speed.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Tag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring PlunderTag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring Plunder 💰Tag the squad you're dropping in with 👇 https://t.co/Z7F08rTM29

The above loadout provided by WhosImmortal for Chimera maximizes mobility and allows players to land the first shot on their opponents.

With the loadout, the weapon is best used as sniper support, but players who prefer to play aggressively can definitely try it out as their primary weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes