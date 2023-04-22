Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Ranked Play in Season 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 provides a competitive matchmaking experience with the Ranked Play game mode. Players prefer to utilize the most powerful weapons and perks in these high-stakes matches to emerge victorious. The TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9k are the most popular weapon choices for Call of Duty League (CDL) pros and ranked players.

The TAQ-56 boasts a high stopping power and a controllable recoil, making it viable for long-range gunfights. The Vaznev-9k is an excellent companion weapon as it can dish out high-damage numbers for close-quarter combat. This combination can be lethal and help players gain higher rank tiers.

Let’s look at the most effective Ranked Play loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9k remain Modern Warfare 2 ranked meta

Activision introduced a series of weapon adjustments with the Season 3 update. The TAQ-56 received a heavy nerf, with the developers reducing its overall headshot damage. The Vaznev-9k also got a similar hit, with its headshot damage decreased. However, the changes did not dampen its fame in the Ranked Play game mode.

TAQ-56 and Vaznev-9k weapon build

The TAQ-56 is a competitive assault rifle choice for players who wish to grind through to the Top 250 leaderboard. It is a great weapon that can deal heavy damage in long-range battles while maintaining mobility for quick repositioning. Here is the complete build for the TAQ-56 that can be used in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked mode.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

The 17.5" Tundra Pro barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The FSS Sharkfin 90 boosts aiming stability and improves the rifle's handling stats. The 5.56 high-velocity rounds increase bullet velocity but reduce the overall damage range.

The Demo Cleanshot rear grip increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) and sprint-to-fire speeds. The TV Xline Pro stock attachment increases ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed.

The Vaznev-9k is a hard-hitting Sub Machine Gun (SMG) with a fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed at close range. The weapon can quickly eliminate any enemy operator who decides to push in Modern Warfare 2. Its default mobility stats are another reason for its high popularity among players. Here's the complete Vaznev-9k build for ranked matches.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle increases both horizontal and vertical recoil control. The Commando foregrip is a great under-barrel choice as it increases recoil control and aiming stability, making the SMG more user-friendly. The Otrezat stock increases sprint speed and aim walking speed, while the True-Tac rear grip boosts ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds.

It is important to note that both weapons build aim to capitalize on each weapon's strengths while boosting their agility, damage output, and handling stats. Players can modify these setups further on the advanced gunsmith platform to perfectly fit their playstyles.

