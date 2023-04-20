Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for quick-scoping in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 provides a long list of weapons that can be modified to increase agility for fast-paced gunfight scenarios. The weapon gunsmith, alongside sniper attachments, can also be used to reduce the amount of time required for Aim Down Sight (ADS), making the weapon faster.

The Season 3 update introduced a new sniper rifle to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The FJX Imperium sniper is one of the most lethal guns in the game and can be engineered to cut down on ADS animation time. Such customizations can enable players to quickly ADS in intense gunfights and take the enemy operators down.

This article will highlight the best quick-scope build for the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

FJX Imperium’s most formidable quick-scoping setup for Modern Warfare 2

Activision plans ahead for the amount of playable content to be released every season. The entire payload is generally divided into two parts and arrives with seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. One of the most recent weapons that players have to master in Season 3 is the FJX Imperium sniper rifle.

The FJX Imperium boasts a high bullet velocity and damage output in its default stats. Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification platform to create a competitive build and capitalize on its strengths to rack up kills in a multiplayer match.

FJX Imperium weapon build

The FJX Imperium originates from its very own FJX Imperium weapon platform and is the latest long-range rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The multiplayer mode offers a fast-paced gameplay experience where heavy snipers can make players vulnerable to enemy gunfire. This is where operators can show off their superior skills with a quick-scoping build.

Here is the complete FJX Imperium build, along with the pros and cons of all the listed attachments.

Recommended build:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: DXS Coriolis V4

DXS Coriolis V4 Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. However, the laser is visible when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The DXS Coriolis V4 optic provides a precise 9x magnification with a clean crosshair without obstructing the zoomed view. The ADS speed of the sniper does not take a huge toll with this attachment.

The Field-Wrapped carry handle attachment increases the ADS speed but reduces the overall movement speed. The Skull-40 rear grip also increases the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, making the player more agile with the rifle in hand. The grip takes a toll on the overall recoil control of the gun.

The FJX Blast Bolt attachment increases the fire rate of the FJX Imperium and decreases the total rechambering time.

It is important to remember that this FJX Imperium build focuses on increasing the ADS speed of the weapon for quick-scoping. It is not the most agile or damage-dealing setup that can be created around the brand-new sniper rifle.

