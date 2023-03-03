Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 offers various choices regarding assault rifle class. The TAQ-56 has emerged as one of the favorites for various professional players in Call of Duty League (CDL) lobbies. This has resulted in a massive rise in the popularity of TAQ-56.

In Modern Warfare 2, players can utilize xProMvz’s TAQ-56 setup to lay waste in different game mode lobbies. The popular content creator presented a new build for the fan-favorite weapon for Activision’s multiplayer title with several gameplays in a recent YouTube video. It maximizes the gun's accuracy and recoil control stats to achieve new lethal levels.

Let’s take a closer look at xProMvz’s suggested TAQ-56 build for Modern Warfare 2.

xProMvz recommends a new TAQ-56 weapon build for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision waves the green flag for any balance changes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers recently introduced a wave of adjustments, including several weapons and global gameplay updates. The TAQ-56 can enjoy its original stats in the multiplayer title, as it was left untouched by the team.

The TAQ-56 hails from the Tactique Verte weapons platform and boasts high headshot damage of 43 and 34 to the torso region. Its Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed can go as low as 192 ms in close-quarter combat.

TAQ-56 weapon build

The TAQ-56 has a fire rate of 625 Rounds Per Minute (RPM), a bit slower than the traditional M4 assault rifle. However, it compensates for the lack of fire rate with higher accuracy and damage range. The damage output of the TAQ-56 is the most attractive aspect of the weapon and can compete with the best Kastov builds.

Here is xProMvz’s complete TAQ-56 weapon build with a brief description of the attachments and their pros and cons.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Xten Ported 290

Xten Ported 290 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

The Xten Ported 290 muzzle increases vertical recoil control drastically but takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The Phase-3 Grip underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy, aiming for idle stability and recoil stabilization. The underbarrel attachments reduce ADS speed and walking speed.

The 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the damage range. The Demo Cleanship rear grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. This rear grip attachment reduces recoil control with the weapon in hand. The TV Cardinal stock attachment increases sprint speed, and aim walking speed, but reduces aiming stability.

It is important to note that this build does not maximize damage output or ADS speed. xProMvz’s TAQ-56 weapon build is optimized for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer lobbies and scoring more kills. Players can swap out one of the attachments to equip an optic attachment, as it remains subject to personal preference.

The Season 2 Reloaded patch is approaching Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can expect to see more weapon balance changes and the introduction of a new long-range weapon. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more multiplayer weapon build guides.

