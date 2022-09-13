Warzone gunsmith guide: Top 5 Modern Warfare weapons to use in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone received its final update in the form of Season 5. New weapon balances were introduced with the update and the meta shifted once again. But a few weapons from the Modern Warfare category have emerged as more competitive choices than ever before.

The original and older weapons are usually weaker compared to the ones that were released after. Warzone saw a few changes to make weaker weapons better. Season 5 did justice to the older weapons and brought back their pick rates.

This article will discuss a few Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone that players would alternatively prefer to play with in Season 5.

Best Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone Season 5

1) RAM-7

RAM-7 (Image via sym.gg)

The RAM-7 has one of the fastest Time-To-Kill (TTK) in the medium to long range among the other Modern Warfare weapons. It is, however, limited by the damage output considering the low ammo count. It has a high fire rate that raises its competitiveness with other rifles.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 50 Round Mags

Using the recommended attachments, the RAM-7 counters most of its flaws and turns into a very capable weapon. Its muzzle velocity increases from 850 m/s to 1601.4 m/s, making it ideal for long ranges. Its horizontal and vertical recoil control increases as the gun kick multiplier drops from 1.0x to 0.65x.

2) PKM

PKM (Image via sym.gg)

The PKM is one of the best LMGs in Warzone with a very fast TTK. It is a weapon preferred mostly for long ranges. It has great damage output and can take down opponents easily in those ranges. It is a less aggressive weapon due to the LMG class being slower in movement.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9” Extended Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

Using the recommended attachments, the PKM can outweigh its cons and become a reliable weapon.

Its muzzle velocity increases from 825 m/s to 1237.5 m/s, the Aim-Down-Sights speed increases from 420ms to 400ms, and the horizontal and vertical recoil control increases with the gun kick multiplier reducing from a full 1.0x to 0.63x.

3) M4A1

M4A1 (Image via sym.gg)

The M4A1 has been a great weapon since the beginning of Warzone. A well-rounded rifle with fast TTK and good damage output is bound to appear competitively even with the recent meta weapons. The M4A1 has a great fire rate and can be used aggressively. The weapon is preferred for more medium-range skirmishes.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Using the recommended attachments, the M4A1 has become a top contender in its class. Its muzzle velocity goes up from 850 m/s to a whopping 1601.4 m/s. The vertical and horizontal recoil reduces as the gun kick multiplier goes down from a full 1.0x to 0.69x.

4) Bruen MK9

Bruen MK9 (Image via sym.gg)

The Bruen MK9 is a big bad wolf with one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone. This LMG weapon can compete for the aggressive primary spot and even perform at long ranges.

The high fire rate combined with a huge ammo capacity makes it a prime contender even after being one of the oldest weapons in Warzone.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Using the recommended attachments, the Bruen MK9 gains additional stat boosts. Its muzzle velocity shoots up from 810 m/s to 1336.5 m/s. The horizontal and vertical recoil control also increases as the gun kick multiplier drops from a full 1.0x to 0.69x.

5) Grau 5.56

Grau 5.56 (Image via sym.gg)

The Grau 5.56 has risen back in popularity with the arrival of the recent update. It is a highly preferred weapon for medium to long ranges. The Grau has a high bullet velocity which places it in the sweet spot where it can be played aggressively or, as most prefer, for long-range takedowns.

It has a great fire rate and high damage output, which even competes with the top Vanguard weapons.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS 20.8” Nexus

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Magazine

Using these recommended attachments, the Grau 5.56 gains significant changes. The muzzle velocity increases from 850 m/s to 1530 m/s. The recoil for both horizontal and vertical directions also reduces significantly from a full 1.0x to 0.68x.

