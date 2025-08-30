5 best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater expand gameplay, improve performance, and even tweak weapons in ways that make the game feel fresh without losing its classic identity. It has opened the floodgates for the modding community, and players wasted no time bringing in some fantastic creations.

Ad

Here are the best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta, which showcase just how creative the community has already been.

Note: These mods are third-party workarounds and not official addons. Hence, readers must download them only at their discretion.

Best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

1) MGSDeltaFix

Snake healing in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Lyall’s MGSDeltaFix is one of the best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta; it addresses the basics that Konami should’ve handled from the start. It lifts the 60 FPS cap, supports ultrawide monitors, and even lets you skip those long intro logos that pop up every time you boot the game.

Ad

Trending

It’s not perfect yet; the full-screen HDR support and a smoother toggle for the framerate cap still need work, but even in its current state, it’s a must-have. Lyall is actively updating it, so the issues will likely be temporary.

Also read: What happens when you eliminate The End early in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

2) Tranq Gun Tweaks

You'll get a smoother stealth experience using the Tranq Gun Tweaks in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

For players who lean toward non-lethal runs, the Tranq Gun (M22) Tweaks by Caites is one of the best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta. The vanilla M22 has a steep bullet drop, which can make long-range tranquilizer shots frustrating. This mod changes its trajectory to hitscan, making the shots feel more reliable.

Ad

To balance it, the creator adjusted the projectile speed and effective range, so it doesn’t feel overpowered. It becomes a more consistent tool without breaking the game’s balance.

3) Camera Tweaks

Angles in Metal Gear Solid Delta matter for a better view (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

One of the subtle but surprisingly impactful mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta, Camera Tweaks by Caites, adjusts the field of view for both regular gameplay and scoped aiming. The base game sits at a tight ~50 degrees FoV, which can feel cramped. With this mod, you can push it up to ~70 degrees for better spatial awareness.

Ad

The mod also gives you the option to change Snake’s camera distance, offering versions at 100 and 200 units. It sounds small, but it makes the jungle feel less claustrophobic and helps during tense encounters.

4) Play as Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima (Source: Getty)

Of course, the community couldn’t resist this one. The Fiend’s Play as Hideo Kojima mod swaps Snake out for none other than the series’ legendary creator himself. It’s not perfect, as lighting and shadows sometimes appear off, animations in cutscenes are somewhat broken, and facial expressions aren’t fully realized, but it works decently.

Ad

It’s a rushed mod by the creator’s own admission, more of a proof of concept than a polished project, but that’s also part of the charm. Seeing Kojima sneaking through the jungle, complete with face paint and gear, is surreal in the best way.

5) MGS Delta Save Set – 100% Completion

FOXHOUND is one of the toughest achievements in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Not every mod is about visuals or character swaps; this mod by dualipaa is about convenience, making it one of the best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta. The MGS Delta Save Set comes with everything unlocked, like the FOXHOUND achievement, all camo patterns, food items, theater reels, and even full Snake vs. Monkey completion.

Ad

When you load the “Over the Soviet Border” save and finish, it can instantly unlock FOXHOUND, and in some cases, all achievements pop at once. If you don’t want that, you must be careful about which save you load. Still, for anyone who wants to explore the game with everything available right from the start, it’s a simple but powerful mod.

That concludes our list of the five best mods in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.