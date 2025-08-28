How to unlock the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta 

The FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta is the real endgame challenge -the kind of rank that separates a casual clear from a hardcore stealth run. To earn it, you’ll have to beat the game under strict conditions on one of the Extreme difficulties, where enemies are sharper, bosses hit like a truck, and resources are much tighter.

It’s the hardest trophy in the game, but the remake has made it a little more manageable thanks to updated mechanics, New Game Plus, and some very useful unlockables. Here is how you can get the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How to get the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Getting the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta is not walk in the park (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

When you finish a playthrough, your performance is graded. To walk away with FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta, here are the requirements you have to meet:

You need to clear the game on Extreme difficulty (or European Extreme) while keeping your run razor-clean. That means no continues, no alerts, and absolutely no kills when it comes to human enemies.

On top of that, your playtime has to stay under five hours, which demands near-perfect execution and route planning.

The game also keeps a close eye on how much damage you take. You’re only allowed to lose five LIFE bars total across the whole run, and serious injuries can’t exceed twenty.

To make things even stricter, you’re not permitted to use LIFE medicine, and special equipment like the EZ Gun, Stealth Camo, or Infinity Face Paint are completely off-limits.

If you’ve unlocked the Ghillie Suit by shooting all 64 Ga-Ko frogs, it’s a game-changer on Extreme since it doubles camo bonuses, pushing stealth to 90–95% in most areas. Add in New Game+ carryovers like boss camos, and you can stack powerful options right from the start.

On top of that, Delta now tracks kills, alerts, and damage mid-run through Records & Titles, so you’ll know instantly if your FOXHOUND attempt is still valid.

What makes the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta hard?

Beware of the enemies as they are tough in Extreme difficulty (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

Extreme difficulty in Snake Eater pushes every mechanic to its breaking point. Guards have sharper vision, so it's recommended to keep camouflage above 50% to keep yourself safe. Patrols are much thicker too, with extra enemies added to most areas, so slipping by unnoticed takes much more planning and patience.

Boss fights hit much harder at this level. Not only do they deal punishing amounts of damage, but they also take far more to bring down, stretching encounters into endurance battles where every mistake costs you. To make things tougher, ammo drops are reduced, forcing you to ration your resources instead of leaning on brute force.

Even survival elements tighten up. Wildlife, which is your main source of stamina recovery, is harder to track down, so you can’t always fall back on hunting to stay in fighting shape. And if you’re tackling European Extreme, the stakes rise further - one single alert means instant failure, no second chances.

Taken together, this difficulty leaves no room for error. Every action needs to be deliberate, because one slip is often enough to unravel an entire run.

Tips to get FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta

In Tactical reload, Unequip/re-equip skips long reloads on Mk22, Mosin, and RPG (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / KONAMI)

The New Style controls, including over-the-shoulder aiming, crouch run, and free cam, make stealth smoother. Legacy slows you down, especially with Mk22’s drop.

Skip cutscenes/radio as they eat into the 5-hour limit.

Spider Camo offers a significant camo boost (80–95%), but it drains stamina quickly, so it is recommended to bring food.

Pause menu only, as the timer stops only in pause, not quick menus or inventory.

With no limits, you can drop a save in every area. If you slip, reload immediately instead of losing the run.

Make sure to stick to Mk22 and avoid extras so drops favour Mk22 ammo.

Grab both the Suppresors in Ponizovje Warehouse on each visit.

Getting the FOXHOUND title in Metal Gear Solid Delta is tough, but it’s also the one that proves you’ve mastered the systems inside and out.

