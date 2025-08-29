Rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is both a curse and a tool, and if you use it smartly, it becomes a way to weaken or distract guards without wasting ammo. The trick is knowing when to hold onto it, when to toss it aside to free up space, and when to use it as one of the weapons in MGS 3.

With that said, let's see what happens to rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta and whether you can use it for better purposes.

Uses of rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Make sure to check if the food is rotten or not (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

In Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, food stored in Snake’s inventory eventually rots and becomes unusable as a healing or stamina item. Still, this mechanic can be turned to your advantage in certain situations.

How to spot rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The easiest way to tell if something’s spoiled is the little fly icon that shows up on the food in your inventory. If you ignore it and eat anyway, Snake pays the price. Rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta gives him food poisoning, which causes stamina to drain faster, makes him clutch his stomach in pain, and in some cases makes him vomit on the spot.

That vomiting sound isn’t just gross, either; the guards nearby will hear it and come to investigate. What catches some players off guard is that food can spoil even when you’re not playing. If you leave the game and come back a few days later, some of your supplies may already be bad.

To avoid this, stockpile caged animals instead of relying too much on raw meat, as animals last longer and can be grabbed using tranquillizer darts.

Also read: Metal Gear Solid Delta walkthrough: How to complete Operation Snake Eater

What happens if you eat rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Sometimes, when stamina is dangerously low, you may be forced to eat rotten food just to keep going. Doing so restores stamina, but it also makes Snake sick. To fix it, there are a couple of options:

Use Digestive Medicine in the Cure menu. This way you keep the stamina boost while curing the poisoning.

This way you keep the stamina boost while curing the poisoning. Spin Snake’s model around in the Cure menu until he vomits after unpausing. This clears the poisoning, though you’ll lose a chunk of stamina in the process.

These methods are not ideal, but they can keep you alive when options are limited.

How to use rotten food as a weapon in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Rotten food isn’t just dead weight. Toss it near a hungry guard, and chances are he’ll pick it up and eat it. The result is almost always the same: sickness. Some guards will puke and stagger, others will rush off looking for a bathroom, and a few will just collapse outright.

You can make this even more effective by blowing up enemy food stockpiles with TNT, which ensures the guards will be hungry enough to fall for the bait. It’s a creative way to clear out a path without firing a shot.

How to manage your inventory in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Snake healing in Metal Gear Solid Delta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

Since spoiled food still takes up space, it’s not always worth carrying it around. If you don’t plan on using it as a distraction or weapon, discarding it is often the smarter choice. This keeps your inventory clean and easier to manage during tense moments when you’re cycling through items quickly.

At the same time, some foods are worth hoarding. Items like Calorie Mates and Instant Noodles never go bad, restore a large amount of stamina, and are reliable emergency backups. Keeping a few of those in storage means you’ll never be forced into eating spoiled meat unless you want to use it against the enemy in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

That's everything about rotten food in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. For more game related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

