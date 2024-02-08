7 best Nova skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best Nova skins collections under $10. These skins can improve the cosmetic of the default firearm into unique and striking visuals. Nova is a pump shotgun, which is very effective in close-range fights. Its one shot can give significant damage to the enemy. Players can showcase the firearm's aesthetic appeal by applying a skin to their Nova and personalize their gameplay experience.

This list will feature the seven best Nova skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Wood Fired to Windblown, here are seven best Nova skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) Wood Fired

Nova Wood Fired (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.12

Field-Tested $0.04

The Wood Fired skin features a unique design resembling wood in a tinted green color, giving it a rugged and distinctive appearance. The burning fire adds a menacing aesthetic to the weapon, making it a popular choice among the players. It is the most affordable among the best Nova skins on the list.

The skin has been a part of the Danger Zone Collection since Valve launched it in December 2018.

2) Interlock

Nova Interlock (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $9.82

Field-Tested $9.70

The skin showcases a geometric pattern of yellow and blue all over the body. The vibrant color and intricate pattern make it stand out among the best Nova skins. It is easily identifiable for its unique design and made a sought-after choice among the players.

The skin has been a part of the 2021 Vertigo Collection, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

3) Red Quartz

Nova Red Quartz (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.99

Field-Tested $2.67

Red Quartz is known for its vibrant golden color and abstract patterns throughout the body. The intricate pattern of the skin has made a depth of richness, with light reflecting off the surface enhancing its striking appearance.

Valve added it as a part of the 2021 Train Collection, which features skins for M4A4 and other weapons.

4) Rising Skull

Nova Rising Skull (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.84

Field-Tested $3.67

The Nova Rising Skull is a striking skin for the firearm in Counter-Strike 2. It has the most minimalist appearance among the best Nova skins. The base has an intricate pattern with a skull motif in a white color scheme. In addition to its visual appeal, the Rising Skull skin has become a symbol of ferocity and status among the players.

The skin has been a part of the Winter Offensive collection since its introduction in 2013.

5) Graphite

Nova Graphite (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.70

Field-Tested $7.61

Graphite Nova skin offers a more understated yet sophisticated appearance, featuring a matte grey finish that resembles graphite. Without any flashy or funky design, it appeals to players who prefer a more elegant and professional look for their firearm.

The skin has been a part of the Arms Deal 2 Collection since Valve launched it in 2013.

6) Moon in Libra

Nova Moon in Libra (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.05

Field-Tested $2.21

Inspired by the astrological sign, the Moon in Libra is very dark and rich blue, featuring zodiac signs throughout the body. The celestial design and empowering aesthetic make it a favorite among the players. The skin’s attention to detail is unmatched among the best Nova skins in the game.

It has been a part of the Gods and Monster Collection since Valve added it in May 2015.

7) Windblown

Nova Windblown (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.22

Field-Tested $0.05

Regarding overall all-chilling appeal, Windblown is regarded as the most impressive Nova skin in Counter-Strike 2. Inspired by the wind and nature, this skin features intricate patterns, swirling textures, and vibrant sky color that evoke the sensation of destruction. Despite being gorgeous, it is an affordable option for the players to have an immersive experience on the battleground.

The skin has been a part of the Snakebite Collection since it launched in 2021.

