Best Okyann (Kayo Tomiyama) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jun 29, 2025 16:42 GMT
Okyann
Best Okyann build in Persona 5: The Phantom X (Image via ATLUS)

Kayo Tomiyama, aka Okaynn, is a 4-star character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. She doesn’t have any element and can’t damage enemies, but helps by providing various buffs to allies. Kayo Tomiyama can restore SP, buff the party's Attack, and increase an ally’s elemental weakness damage. She can also apply a random elemental ailment to an enemy with the Beat effect.

You can get Okyann for free as a reward from the Trials of Deep beginner’s event. She works well with most of the characters, so building her will become useful during the early-game content.

Best Revelation Cards for Okyann in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use cards that boost Okyann’s Attack since her damage and Attack buffs are based on it. The best Revelation Card in Persona 5: The Phantom X for such a purpose is Power. Its two-set effect boosts her Attack, while its four-set effect increases her Attack every six turns (can stack up to three times). This effect considers both the enemies and allies' turns to trigger.

If you want a defensive build, use Prosperity. Its two-set effect reduces incoming damage. The card’s four-set effect charges her Highlight Gauge by 25% when the battle starts.

Kayo Tomiyama (Image via ATLUS)
Kayo Tomiyama (Image via ATLUS)

Here are the main stats you can aim for with the best Kayo Tomiyama cards:

  • Star: Critical Rate
  • Moon: Attack
  • Sky: Attack

You can go for Attack or Attack% for the sub-stats.

Best weapons for Okyann build in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use either the 4-star weapon Emerald Chamber or the 5-star weapon Retro Disco Style for Okyann in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Here are their details at rank 1:

  • Retro Disco Style: It increases her Attack by 30%. The weapon grants Pulsating Rhythm, after which she gains a 41% chance to obtain one Beat stack. Additionally, it increases buffs from Pulsating Rhythm by 26%.
  • Emerald Charmer: It buffs her Attack by 12%. She gains a 43% chance to get one Beat stack after using a support skill.

Retro Disco Style fits her kit excellently, as it buffs her Attack stats. It also grants Pulsating Rhythm that boosts the party’s Attack, Defense, and status ailment accuracy. Moreover, these buffs get a boost from the weapon.

Skill priority

Skill and Persona overview (Image via ATLUS)
Skill and Persona overview (Image via ATLUS)

Kayo Tomiyama’s Skill 3 (Retro Dance Number) provides the most buffs to the party. It boosts the party’s damage and damage dealt to enemies with elemental weakness. Keeping that in mind, here’s the recommended skill-upgrading priority for her:

Skill 3 (Retro Dance Number) > Skill 1 (Club Okyann) > Skill 2 (Intermission)

Best teams for Okyann in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Kayo Tomiyama can increase the enemy's elemental weakness damage and apply random elemental ailments on them. Additionally, she can provide various buffs to her entire team. This makes her usable with most of the characters in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Here are some of the best teams for Okyann in P5X:

Joker+Leon+Rin (for high damage output)

Wonder Personas:

  • Alice: Curse Damage Taken
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Surt: Defense Down
  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Leon+Fleuret+Mona

Wonder Personas:

  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage
  • Janosik: Defense Down
  • Norn: Windswept and Defense Down
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Cattle+Panther+Key

Wonder Personas:

  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage
  • Baphomet: Fire Damage Taken
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up
  • Surt: Defense Down

Soy+Closer+Leon

Wonder Personas:

  • Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage
  • Thor: Shock, Electric Damage, and Electric Critical Damage
  • Janosik: Defense Down
  • Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Edited by Niladri Roy
