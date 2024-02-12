Ghost of Tsushima is regarded as one of the best open-world games because of its immersive and beautiful world feel. The open world category has witnessed significant growth over a few decades, and now it houses some of the best video games you can play. The appeal of these titles lies within the vast worlds full of exciting quests, beautiful scenery, and unique NPCs.

Many are hopeful that SuckerPunch will release a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and embark on another epic adventure throughout Japan. But until that day, here are seven open-world games to dive into.

Best open-world games to play while waiting for Ghost of Tsushima 2

1) Fate/Samurai Remnant

Fate/Grand Order received a collab event with Samurai Remnant recently (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Type-Moon's Fate franchise is renowned for its high-quality storytelling, which remains consistent in 2023's Samurai Remnant. You will play as Miyamoto Iori and will enlist the help of the spirits of various legendary and mythological figures (called servants) and try to survive a mysterious plot.

The game transports you to various parts of Edo during the Tokugawa Shogunate, and its open world is brimming with fun activities you can indulge in when not fighting enemies.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 4 is reportedly in development (Image via CDPR)

CDPR's 2015 masterpiece is regarded as one of the best open-world games to this day. The world of Witcher is grim, and the Polish developers did not hold back in depicting the brutality of war. Combine that with an amazing story and other side activities hidden throughout the map, and you have one of the best open-world RPGs.

The Witcher 3 is also a visual masterpiece that holds its ground despite being released almost a decade ago.

3) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

You will play as a chosen hero called the Arisen (Image via Capcom)

The open-world game genre is full of fantastic RPG titles, and Dragon's Dogma is one of them. You will journey through the Dutchy of Gransys, fighting monsters and other towering beasts while searching for answers related to your destiny of being an Arisen.

Dragon's Dogma's class system is one of the best in any RPG, as it allows you to create a build of your liking. You can be a pure warrior or a knight who can use magic. The sequel, Dragon's Dogma 2, will arrive on March 22, 2024.

4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed's next game will probably take players to Feudal Japan (Image via Ubisoft)

On hearing the term open-world games, many will think of the Assassin's Creed franchise by default. The series has taken players through various historical periods, ranging from Golden Age Baghdad to Revolutionary America. 2020's Valhalla will transport you to the English Isles during the Viking era.

You will play as a Scandinavian warrior called Eivor and forge alliances to maintain your clan. Valhalla offers an interesting narrative and gameplay to hook you on for hours.

5) Elden Ring

Fans are eagerly awaiting news related to the upcoming expansion (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is not a game for everyone. Its Souls-like gameplay mechanics and storytelling method will ward off many. But if you are a Souls veteran or want to try 2022's Game of the Year, you are in for a ride. The game is challenging, but as a Tarnished, you need to face the challenge and explore the amazing landscapes of Elden Ring.

FromSoftware's latest title is one of the most worthwhile open-world games on the market, and The Lands Between has plenty of content to keep you engaged for hundreds of hours. Recent leaks have suggested that the game will soon get an expansion update.

6) Red Dead Redemption 2

The realism that RDR2 has is still unmatched (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to open-world video games, not many can touch the ambition that Rockstar Games displayed with its 2018 masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2. The studio is well known for creating engaging open worlds replete with interesting activities and questlines, and RDR2 remains Rockstar's magnum opus, at least until GTA 6 launches.

The phenomenal narrative of the game is full of high-octane action, betrayal, and other twists as you experience the slow decline of the Van Der Linde gang through Arthur Morgan's eyes. Recipient of numerous accolades, Red Dead Redemption 2 stands as one of the best open-world games to play.

7) Ghost of Tsushima

The legendary Japanese Director Akira Kurosawa's movies played an integral part in inspiring the devs (Image via SuckerPunch)

Finishing off this list is SuckerPunch's 2020 open-world title, Ghost of Tsushima. While waiting for the studio's next game, reliving the journey of Jin Sakai is the best way to pass the time. You can do things differently this time, as the game has a choice system that will lead to alternate endings.

Ghost of Tsushima stands out as one of the best open-world games because of its phenomenal combat loop, beautiful landscapes, and well-written quests that tie everything together.