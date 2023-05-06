5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Doomfist

Overwatch 2 is a popular team-based multiplayer game that requires players to work together to overcome the enemy team. One of the most challenging heroes to deal with in the game is Doomfist, an offensive tank hero who can quickly take out opponents with his strong melee attacks. However, there are several heroes in Overwatch 2 that can counter Doomfist effectively. In this article, we'll discuss the top five heroes that can take down Doomfist with ease.

Pharah, Sombra, and 3 other heroes that you can use to counter Doomfist in Overwatch 2

1) Mei

Mei is a versatile hero that can counter Doomfist with her abilities. Her Ice Wall can prevent Doomfist from using his Rocket Punch or Seismic Slam, while her Endothermic Blaster can slow him down. Mei's Cryo-Freeze ability can also keep her alive when Doomfist tries to take her down. Additionally, her Ultimate ability, Blizzard, can freeze Doomfist and his teammates in place, making them easy targets for her team.

Mei is also a great hero to use when defending an objective, as she can use her Ice Wall to block off chokepoints and force Doomfist to take a longer route to attack. She can also use her Endothermic Blaster to slow down enemy movements and prevent them from advancing too quickly.

2) Sombra

Sombra is another hero that can counter Doomfist effectively. Her hacking ability can disable Doomfist's abilities, making him an easy target for Sombra's team. She can also use her Translocator to escape Doomfist's attacks.

In addition to countering Doomfist, Sombra is also great at disrupting enemy movements and communication. Her ability to hack health packs can prevent the enemy team from accessing them, making it harder for them to stay alive on the battlefield. She can also hack enemies, preventing them from using their abilities and making them vulnerable to attacks.

3) Pharah

Pharah's has the ability to stay in the air, which makes her an excellent counter to Doomfist. Her rockets can deal significant damage to Doomfist from a safe distance, and she can use her Concussive Blast ability to knock him back when he gets too close. Pharah's Ultimate ability, Barrage, can also take Doomfist out quickly if he's not careful.

Pharah is also great at providing aerial support to her team, allowing them to see enemy movements from above and providing cover fire from a safe distance.

4) Brigitte

Brigitte is a great Overwatch 2 support hero that can also counter Doomfist. Her Shield Bash can stun Doomfist, and her Whip Shot can knock him back. Her Ultimate ability, Rally, can also give her team the extra armor they need to survive Doomfist's attacks.

Brigitte is also great at protecting her team from damage with her abilities. Her Barrier Shield can absorb incoming attacks, while her Repair Pack can heal her allies. Brigitte's ability to provide armor to her team can also make them more resilient to enemy attacks.

5) Zarya

Zarya is a tank hero that can counter Doomfist's attacks effectively. Her Particle Barrier can absorb Doomfist's Rocket Punch, while her Projected Barrier can protect her teammates from Doomfist's attacks. Zarya's Graviton Surge Ultimate ability can also group up Doomfist and his teammates, making them easy targets for her team.

General tips for dealing with Doomfist in Overwatch 2

In addition to each character's individual strengths, it's important to note that teamwork is crucial in countering Doomfist in Overwatch 2. You should communicate with your team to coordinate your attacks and make the most of your heroes' abilities.

It's also important to note that each hero in Overwatch 2 has their own strengths and weaknesses. For example, while Pharah is an excellent counter to Doomfist, she is vulnerable to hitscan heroes like Widowmaker and Cassidy. It's important to consider the enemy team's composition and adjust your team composition accordingly.

Lastly, it's important to practice and master each hero's abilities to effectively counter Doomfist in Overwatch 2. You should take the time to learn each hero's mechanics and practice using their abilities in different scenarios. This will allow you to react quickly and effectively to Doomfist's attacks in the midst of a game.

Doomfist can be a challenging hero to deal with in Overwatch 2, but there are several heroes that can effectively counter him. Mei, Sombra, Pharah, Brigitte, and Zarya are among the best heroes to use against Doomfist.

Each of these heroes in Overwatch 2 has unique abilities that can be used to counter Doomfist's attacks and provide support to your team. By practicing and mastering the abilities of all Overwatch 2 heroes and working together as a team, you can effectively counter Doomfist and increase your chances of winning the game.

