Best places to find Golden Skull for the Dealmaker faction mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The new Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 has many unique features where players can easily acquire keys, contraband, and other vital equipment to handle the missions. Operators can engage in intense gameplay to get considerable rewards by completing the Dealmaker challenge for the Redacted Faction.

The first part of the DMZ mission requires operators to store an electric drill, a gas can, and a golden mask which is the hardest to get compared to the other two.

There are a lot of areas in Warzone 2 Season 3 where one can find a golden mask. The places it’s guaranteed to be found are the Sawah Hotel and Police Stations on the Al Mazrah map and the H.M.S. shipwreck on Ashika Island. Other places to find them include gas stations, safes, supply drops, scavenger kills, and more.

Top places to find Golden Skull in Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 3

On the Al Mazrah map in Warzone 2, there are three police stations that you might have come across during other challenges as well. One is in Al Mazrah City, the other in Mawizeh Marshlands, and also in Sa’id City, where the probability of finding a golden skull is much higher.

The operator requires keys to access them, which can be found by looting the enemies’ bodies as top-tier A.I. soldiers guard these stations. Tackling the soldiers is going to be a challenging task, so be prepared with a powerful loadout.

Location of all the police stations on Al Mazrah map (Image via Activision)

The Sawah Hotel, a tall blue building situated on the rear side of the Al Mazrah map, is another location where the spawning of Golden Masks can be observed. The operator must get a room key to obtain these, which can be challenging and require emphatic searching.

Alternatively, the operator may craft a skeleton key, a new concept introduced in Warzone 2 Season 3 DMZ, to access rooms 302 and 303 on the top floor where the Golden Mask is located.

Room 302 at Sawah Hotel (Image via YouTube/LaserBolt)

The H.M.W. shipwreck, situated on the eastern side of Ashika Island, also has a high probability of spawning the Golden Skull. They can be found in the shipwreck’s central area and accessed via a cache key. Players can either directly spawn at the location along with the key or use a skeleton key to open the chest and retrieve the Golden Skull.

Aside from the H.M.W. shipwreck, there are other locations in Warzone 2 DMZ where the Golden Skull can be found, such as in supply drops, safes, or by killing the Helo Commander and looting the dropped cache. However, it is essential to note that these methods of acquiring the Golden Skull may not be as reliable as the locations mentioned above.

