Best Warzone 2 loadout for TAQ-V in Season 2 Reloaded

The TAQ-V is a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It builds upon the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle and introduces more firepower to deal lethal damage at longer ranges. It is one of the most versatile Battle Rifles in the game, allowing players to use it effectively as an Assault Rifle. Thus, enabling players to carry a weapon that comes with high damage statistics along with decent mobility stats.

Before getting started with the ideal TAQ-V loadout, users will have to unlock it. To do so, first, they will have to reach Player level 19 to unlock the TAQ-56. Next, they will have to equip the TAQ-56 and play a few matches to rank it up to level 11. This will unlock the TAQ-V for use in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Once players have acquired the weapon, it is recommended to play a few matches with it to level up the weapon and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide.

Best attachments to use with the TAQ-V in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

With the recent balances in the weapon stats of Season 2 Reloaded, TAQ-V has risen to the forefront as one of the most popular guns to use in Warzone 2. It boasts serious damage stats that can shred through enemies' shields within a matter of seconds. However, not everything is perfect with the weapon by default.

To balance the weapon, the Battle Rifle comes with a higher base recoil and a magazine size of only 20. As a result, the weapon becomes harder to use. Hence, players must optimize the gun by maximizing its strengths and minimizing its weaknesses. Keeping this in mind, here is the best loadout to use for TAQ-V in Warzone 2:

Barrel: 18" Precision-6 Barrel

18" Precision-6 Barrel Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Barrel: 18" Precision-6 Barrel improves the damage range and bullet velocity of the rifle, allowing players to hit their targets at longer ranges quickly and deal high damage.

18" Precision-6 Barrel (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 is a compensator that helps reduce the gun's erratic recoil. It acts on both the horizontal and vertical recoil and enables users to hit their shots easily on their targets.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser improves the weapon's aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. This effectively counteracts the weapon's slower mobility attributes, allowing players to utilize the gun as an Assault Rifle.

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity improves the TAQ-V's bullet velocity, which allows players to hit their targets at longer ranges quickly. This reduces the need for players to lead their shots when shooting at enemies across ranges.

7.62 High Velocity (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 50 Round Drum increases the magazine capacity of the rifle by 30, allowing players to take down multiple players without having to reload. Rarely will players find themselves in a 1v1 situation and hence this attachment becomes a must.

This is all there is to know about the best TAQ-V loadout in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2. While players can use this loadout on both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, it is recommended to use this build in the Resurgence map to maximize its effectiveness.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

