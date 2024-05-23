EA Sports recently released a guaranteed La Liga Team of the Season pack via an SBC, and gamers are wondering who the best players available in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade are. With the best athletes from the Spanish top flight receiving special versions of Ultimate Team, there are plenty of overpowered options to choose from.

The Team of the Season promo has been a massive success in Ultimate Team so far, providing gamers with plenty of incredible items to add to their squads. The La Liga Team of the Season roster is no different, with some of the biggest names in the sport being featured amongst the best players available in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade.

These are the best players available in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade

The overall expected cost of the SBC, which provides the guaranteed La Liga Team of the Season pack costs around 65,000 coins to complete from scratch. This makes it a pretty reasonable proposition for most gamers, especially considering the best players available in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade.

Bellingham is one of the most expensive players (Image via EA Sports)

Not only are these players worth much more than the cost of the pack itself, but they are also amongst some of the most expensive players in the game due to their abilities on the virtual pitch. These are some of the best cards up for grabs from this pack:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): 97

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): 96

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 96

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid): 96

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla): 95

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona): 95

Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona): 95

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid): 94

Joao Felix (FC Barcelona): 94

Rodrygo (Real Madrid): 93

Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona): 93

These players are worth at least 300,000 coins in the current state of the Ultimate Team transfer market, with the likes of Bellingham and Vinicius Junior being some of the most expensive items in the game for their respective positions.

Alongside Federico Valverde, these superstars from Real Madrid are by far the best players available in the EA FC 24 La Liga TOTS Upgrade. Antoine Griezmann is undeniably overpowered as well, especially with his combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Griezmann is overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

Even the TOTS Moments versions available in this pack are extremely impressive, with cards like Sergio Ramos, Rodrygo and FC Barcelona forward Joao Felix also being worth over a million coins in the transfer market.

