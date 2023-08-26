5 best PUBG Mobile tips to play like a pro 

Aspiring players seek the path to professionalism in the dynamic world of PUBG Mobile. Map knowledge, shooting prowess, collaboration, loot management, and adaptive decision-making are the cornerstones of success in strategic and fierce gunplay. Embarking on this journey demands a thorough understanding of game mechanics, communication, and interaction.

This article distills the essence of pro gameplay into five crucial ideas, providing a roadmap for taking your PUBG Mobile experience to the next level.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to become a pro player in PUBG Mobile

1) Master map knowledge and positioning

The journey of a pro player begins with a thorough grasp of the maps. Each of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Karakin, Nusa, and Livik has its topography, building layouts, and hotspots. Learning these details allows you to make more educated decisions in the game. Key landmarks, vehicle spawn places, and safe zones are all critical pieces of information.

The importance of positioning cannot be overstated. Avoid landing in densely populated places, as this leaves you susceptible to a quick elimination. Instead, pick landing sites that offer good loot and allow for safe rotations. Always keep an eye on the minimap and organize movements based on the state of the play zone. Staying near the safe zone's center ensures safety.

2) Sharpen your shooting skills

PUBG Mobile revolves around gunplay. To play like a pro, you must be adept at a range of weapons. Spend time practicing recoil control, aiming, and quick-scoping in training mode. Experiment with different sensitivity settings to see what works best for you. Also, practice shooting while moving and successfully employing cover.

Long-range encounters require an understanding of bullet drop and bullet travel time. When shooting at faraway objects, adjust your aim accordingly. Attachments like compensators and suppressors can significantly impact your weapon's performance, so learn their nuances and use them properly.

3) Communication and teamwork

PUBG Mobile is a team-based game that requires efficient communication. Whether playing with friends or random teammates, voice or text chat can increase coordination greatly. Call out enemy positions, share loot information, and collaborate on strategy.

Keep your team together and play to your strengths. Provide cover from a distance if you're a sniper. Lead the charge when entering buildings if you excel in close combat. When feasible, revive downed teammates and exchange resources to ensure everyone is well-equipped.

4) Loot management and inventory

Effective loot handling can provide a substantial advantage in PUBG Mobile. Weapons, ammo, and medical supplies should be prioritized. A balanced loadout with both short- and long-range weapons should be chosen.

Organize your inventory to facilitate quick selections and discarding. Keep healing supplies on hand, such as first-aid kits and energy drinks. Remove superfluous items and attachments to make room for more valuable items.

5) Decision-making

Professional players of PUBG Mobile are capable of adapting to a variety of conditions. Be versatile in your approach and modify strategies in response to the changing circumstances. The play zone, adversary placements, and available resources can all change quickly, so stay on your toes at all times.

Pick appropriate moments to engage or avoid conflict, as haste can quickly lead to your downfall. Retract and readjust if you find yourself in a terrible situation. Take advantage of the landscape, vegetation, and structures. Assess each step, whether it's rotating to a safer position or deciding to heal.

By learning these tricks, you can propel yourself through the ranks and dominate battlegrounds like a true PUBG Mobile pro.