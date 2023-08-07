Best Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

The Quantum line-up in Honkai Star Rail contains a few extraordinary characters, each possessing a unique set of abilities and gameplay. Although the roster has limited playable units, they are some of the most powerful individuals in the game and can be used across various challenging activities as of August 2023. With the release of Silver Wolf back in v1.1, the element has been diversified and is ready to feature on a tier list for this month.

This article will rank each of the released Quantum characters based on their overall performance in the current meta. It is worth noting that none of them will be undermined in the following arrangement, which has been created strictly for educational purposes.

Quantum character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Image featuring Quantum character tier list as of August 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The tier list above ranks all the playable Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023. Their combat efficiency and performance have been considered without any Eidolons for fair placement.

That said, we encourage Trailblazers to use their preferred characters for a well-rounded experience with the title. Although a discreet reason has been provided below to justify the ranking, players will likely get different results based on their build and team composition.

SS tier

Seele and Silver Wolf are the best Quantum characters as of August 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS-tier belongs to characters that are flawless in their respective roles and showcase excellent combat efficiency without any Eidolon. They are versatile enough to be an irreplaceable addition to any team. Here's a list of characters that deserve to be at the top of the arrangement:

Silver Wolf

Seele

Silver Wolf has gained prominence as a dedicated support across multiple team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. She inflicts massive debuffs on enemies, making them vulnerable to allies' attacks during combat. In addition, her Skill applies a random Weakness to a target, which opens up the possibility for players to deploy mono-elemental setups.

As the first limited 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, Seele has set the standard for future DPS units. She has continued to be one of the strongest Quantum characters in the game as she unleashes massive nukes during combat. While the Hunt Path shapes her single-target ability, she can employ her Resurgence passive to trigger another turn after defeating an enemy.

A tier

Qingque performs better on higher Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in A-tier fulfill the niche requirements of a team and often require higher Eidolons to deliver better performance during combat. Moreover, they are likely to be powercrept at any given time.

As of August 2023, Qingque is the only Quantum character for this tier since her overall performance is underwhelming without any Eidolon. Although she deals a lot of AoE damage, it consumes a lot of Skill Points.

Unfortunately, the Quantum roster does not have any characters for the S-tier, which is reserved for the ones that provide a sufficient contribution to the battle with quite a bit of investment.