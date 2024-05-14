Players who are wondering what the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Chalet are, have come to the right place. The choice of attack and defense operators here is influenced by the map's design. Since Chalet is a three-storeyed map with several important breach points, it dictates an attack-defense playstyle focused around hard breach-anti breach to access bomb sites. Thus players are recommended to make breach point double walls a priority in this map.

Released with the base game Rainbow Six Siege in December 2015, Chalet hosted a rework to its design that made it much more tactical and confrontational during Year 5 Season 3 titled Operation Shadow Legacy. Chalet is included in three primary playlists which are Standard, Quick Match, and Ranked.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best choices for attack and defense operators for Chalet and how they can be beneficial to their team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Chalet

1) Ace

Ace offers amazing hard breaching capabilities to any attacking lineup (Image via Ubisoft)

Ace is a hard breach attack operator who can deploy his gadget from a safe distance and open up walls in a map like Chalet where hard breaching is essential for the attacking side. Ace can utilize his Selma charges on walls like Solarium double wall, Fluke-Mezzanine double wall, Garage, and Winery-Big Garage double walls.

He is also kitted with one of the strongest attacker weapons the AK-12 AR which helps him take long-distance gunfights after having opened up said breach points. Ace also brings two useful secondary gadgets namely Claymores and Breach Charges. These enable him to trap window jumpouts and defender runouts while the latter gives him soft breach capability thus making him one of the best attack operators for Chalet.

2) Gridlock

Gridlock is one of the best attack operators for Chalet thanks to her team-wide beneficial utilities (Image via Ubisoft)

Gridlock can be considered a niche and underrated pick in a map like Chalet. This is because she is often overlooked as an operator due to her slow 1-speed movement. However, the utility she brings to the attacking side makes up for the slow movement speed. Chalet is a map where stairways play an important role and her primary gadget Trax Stingers helps cut off defender rotates and flanks from them.

She also comes equipped with a secondary shotgun SUPER SHORTY which helps her with soft breaching walls and floors while her secondary gadgets, Smoke Grenades, Frag Grenades, and Impact EMPs allow her to assist her team in breaching, planting, or clearing out corners from defenders. This makes Gridlock an important asset to any attacking team.

3) Grim

Grim is one of the best support operators for Chalet (Image via Ubisoft)

Grim has had a higher pick rate in all fields of play owing to buffs that made his Kawan Hive launcher a much more viable utility. What makes him viable in Chalet is his whole kit which allows the attacking team to execute an objective play. He brings a variety of important utilities featuring Impact EMPs, Claymores, and Hard Breach charges as secondary gadgets and also has the option to bring a secondary shotgun in the form of a handgun Bailiff 410.

His Kawan Hive Launcher allows attackers to clear out roamers from rat spots, get intel about certain power positions, and execute defuser plants by safely cutting off defender angles with the launcher thus making defenders reveal their positions if they intend to contest. These make Grim one of the strongest support operators for Chalet on the attacking side.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Chalet

1) Bandit

Bandit offers anti-breach capabilities alongside his ability to bandit-trick (Image via Ubisoft)

Chalet is a map that is played around numerous important breach points and this is where Bandit shines thanks to his ability to deny hard breaches alongside bringing one of the best defender weapons SMG MP7, a Nitro Cell, and Barbed Wire. Bandit brings his Shock Wire batteries which can be deployed on Solarium double wall, Fluke-Mezzanine double wall, Garage, and Winery-Big Garage double walls.

What makes Bandit strong on Chalet isn't exactly his whole kit but his ability to bandit-trick the breach points and destroy attacker hard breach gadgets. When successfully executed, this forces attackers to get funneled from unfavorable spots that the defenders can take complete advantage of. This makes him one of the strongest defense operators for Chalet.

2) Azami

Azami can set her gadget on the go at any point of the round making her a versatile operator (Image via Ubisoft)

Azami is a fantastic addition to any defender lineup thanks to her ability to shape up a bombsite according to the defensive team's advantage. Her Kiba barriers allow her to easily create bulletproof covers, block lines of sight, or set up defender-favored angles that can force attackers to either expend their utility or contest from compromising positions.

Azami and her Kiba barrier can be effectively utilized to set up certain sites alongside her secondary utilities which include Impact Grenades and Barbed Wire. Solarium-Bathroom or Library barriers on Bedroom-Office defense, Trophy-West Main setup on Kitchen defense, Library setup during Bar-Games defense, and Garage-Wine cellar setup on Garage defense. Azami's adaptable nature of her primary gadget makes her one of the strongest defense operators for Chalet.

3) Warden

Warden counters Smokes and Flashes making him one of the strongest operators for Chalet (Image via Ubisoft)

Warden is a niche defender pick on Chalet who can help during defuser plant situations when attackers are heavily targeting objective play utilizing Flashes and Smoke grenades. Brandishing a shiny watch called Glance Smart Glasses, Warden can see through Smokes and avoid getting flashed, thus providing him the upper hand in a situation where attackers are susceptible to failure.

Warden brings the option of a primary shotgun M590A1 or primary SMG MPX. In his secondary slot, he can bring a P-10C or the SMG-12. Additionally, he comes equipped with high-value secondary gadgets that include a Deployable Shield, a Nitro Cell, and Observation Blockers. He brings a strong gadget to any defender lineup on Chalet which is the sole-hard counter to Ying, making him one of the strongest defense operators for Chalet.

Check out our other articles on related topics: