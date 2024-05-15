While many rely on comfort picks, the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains can significantly improve your ranked win rate on the map. Released with the Y7S1.2 patch of Demon Veil expansion, Emerald Plains was added to the ranked queue right after its introduction. Many gamers often avoid it because of its complex layout and map design. However, when playing with the best Operators you can easily win most attack and defense rounds.

This article will explore the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains, which you can pick to win your ranked games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains in attacking side

1) Ace

Ace is one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains. (Image via Ubisoft)

When attacking Emerald Plains, a hard-breaching Operator is a must for you. Ace fits the position perfectly, as his S.E.L.M.A. charges are great for opening multiple walls both on 2f and 1f bomb sites.

He is also great for holding long-range angles with his AK-12 when done with breaching.

2) Jackal

Jackal is an efficient Operator pick on Emerald Plains. (Image via Ubisoft)

Emerald Plains is a roam-heavy map, with defenders often trying to run out or spawn peek from various windows and doors. When attempting to help your team counter such aggressive plays, you can pick Jackal to hunt down roamers early.

Additionally, Jackal also comes with his secondary ITA12S shotgun, which helps him play vertical on 1f bomb sites of the map.

3) Osa

Osa has great utility to offer in Rainbow Six Siege's Emerald Plains. (Image via Ubisoft)

On the second-floor bomb sites of Emerald Plains, many attackers often struggle with playing the windows, especially when playing the CEO and Admin sites. You can bring Osa to play the said sites while taking control of the CEO and counter run-outs.

On the 1f Fireplace and Bar site, you can also initiate a plant with the help of Osa's shields.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains in defending side

1) Castle

Castle is easily one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains. (Image via Ubisoft)

Castle is an underrated pick on most maps; however, the FBI operative can thrive on Emerald Plains given his utility kit in Rainbow Six Siege. The defender excels at making a line of sights, rotates, and site setups efficiently.

Moving on to his kit, Castle can also hold long-range angles with the help of his ACOG on the UMP5.

2) Bandit

Bandit is a great breach denial against most hard breach Operators on Emerald Plains. (Image via Ubisoft)

With so many outside walls, Bandit becomes a critical pick when defending most sites on Emerald Plains. He is a great breach denial Operator, who becomes an even better pick when synergized with Tubarão.

The GSGN operative can easily trick the singular wall on 2f Admin, bringing plenty of firepower with his primary. His strong weapon, the MP7 helps him play aggressively when the time comes.

3) Mira

Mira has more use in Emerald Plains than most maps. (Image via Ubisoft)

While Emerald Plains only holds a few places for a Mira Window, she can still be utilized to win defending rounds on the map. Sites like the Kitchen and CEO can greatly improve their defenses using her windows, making her one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Emerald Plains.

Operators like Mute, Wamai, and Castle can also help keep her windows active throughout the round.

Check out other Rainbow Six Siege topics: