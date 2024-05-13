Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Border

Players can utilize numerous operators for Border effectively as it is a small-scale two-storeyed map that lets defenders take close-range engagements while attackers can hold certain long angles across various bomb sites of the Map. It was released during Operation Dust Line in Year 1 Season 2, May 2016. However, it was later reworked in Year 6 Season 1 Crimson Heist to incorporate certain changes, but the map's essence remained the same.

Border is included in Standard, Ranked, and Quick Match playlists. The Rainbow Six Siege official description states that Team Rainbow was called as backup here to regain control of the Border. It remains one of the most destructible and open-designed maps incorporating a CQB playstyle and many open long pathways and balconies.

In this article, we shall take a look at some of the best attack and defense operators for Border in Rainbow Six Siege and check out how they can be beneficial in this map.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Border

1) Ying

Ying is one of the strongest objective-play operators for Border (Image via Ubisoft)

Ying is one of the best attack operators for Border because of its CQB (close-quarters battle) nature and her primary gadget Candela's effective range of flashes. There are numerous pathways and styles in which attackers in Border can take minimal control of the map and execute a quick plant using smokes and Ying Candela's to surprise the defenders.

She comes kitted with an LMG T-95 LSW alongside secondary gadgets which include Hard breach charges and Smoke Grenades. In bombsites Armory Archives, Ventilation, Bathrooms, or Customs, Ying can execute safe defuser-plants using her Candela's and smokes from windows, doorways, and hallways making her an effective objective player on Border.

2) Buck

Buck brings amazing soft and hard breach utility to any attacking lineup on Border (Image via Ubisoft)

Being an extremely destructible map, the game's best soft-breacher will make an important appearance on this list as one of the strongest attack operators for Border. He brings one of the strongest attacker weapons, C8-SFW, alongside the fast-switching gadget which also happens to be an under-barrel attachment and is named Skeleton Key.

Buck also brings Flashes and Hard breach charges that allow him to take care of vertical play alongside reinforced hatches and walls. Buck can prove effective in not only attacks on 1F bombsites like Ventilations or Bathroom (by opening vertical angles) but also on Armory-Archives attacks (by taking control of adjacent sites like CCTV or Office) and opening up required walls and lines of site to put pressure on Defenders.

3) Capitao

Capitao brings a lot of utility that assists his team with any situation (Image via Ubisoft)

Capitao is an attacker who can take care of electrified walls, window-door jumpouts, reinforced hatches, and destructible defensive utility by only using his secondary utility. He brings Impact EMPs, Claymores, and Hard breach charges to the attacking lineup.

Alongside his arsenal of top-notch secondary gadgets, he also brandishes a Tactical Crossbow with Fire and Smoke darts that help him and his team flush out defenders from strong positions, cut off defender lines-of-sight, and play post-plant scenarios via area-denial. This makes him one of the best attack operators for Border.

Top Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Border

1) Valkyrie

Valkyrie offers some of the strongest intel plays on the defensive side (Image via Ubisoft)

Being a small destructible map, intel plays a crucial role for defenders to get the upper hand against the attacking side. Valkyrie, being one of the strongest intel operators for Border is a wonderful callback to the fact that she was released during the season Y1S2 Dust Line when Border was also released.

Having destructible floors and walls, Valkyrie can utilize her explosive secondary gadgets Impact Grenades and Nitro Cells, to deny or delay attackers very effectively.

When combined with her primary gadget the Black Eye, which she has three of, the defensive side can take advantage of additional intel provided by the cams and help them deny attackers from various important positions or crucial plays including defuser plants and vertical plays.

2) Solis

Solis is one of the best defense operators for Border (Image via Ubisoft)

Solis is the ultimate queen of intel and on a map like Border, her kit can be highly effective. She comes equipped with a SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor which can help her spot drones, attackers on drones, Lion, Finka, and a few other attackers utilizing their gadgets. This gives her the high ground of having intel on the attacking side without letting them know.

She also brings a primary shotgun ITA12L and a primary SMG P90 alongside a trust SMG-11 secondary. This allows her to take close-range engagements and come out on top. She can also utilize the small destructible nature of the map to her advantage with her secondary gadgets Impact Grenades and Bulletproof Camera. These strong points make her one of the best defense operators for Border.

3) Castle

Castle offers a lot of team utility by allowing defenders to restructure bomb sites (Image via Ubisoft)

When considering the map's destructibility, Castle will come out as a top pick for defensive operators for Border because of his objective site restructuring capabilities. He comes equipped with a secondary shotgun SUPER SHORTY which allows him to open up angles and rotates for his team.

Castle's primary gadget Armor Panels helps him close off doorways, windows, and hallways and effectively cut off the site and adjacent rooms into smaller segments which helps to funnel attackers from particular directed pathways.

Even though the Armor Panels are bulletproof, they can be taken out by explosives but doing so gives away attacker positions and objective plans to defenders as additional intel to act on.

