5 best recipes that increase Link’s attack in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers an expansive open world for players to explore, which not only contains varied locales but is also packed with resources to collect. Players are liable to come across numerous flowers, fruits, and other ingredients that are instrumental in crafting recipes that significantly buff the protagonist, Link.

One can increase Link’s attack by using the right selection of ingredients which is beneficial in the long run since the game does not shy away from pitting players against challenging enemies. It is ideal to explore the world of Hyrule and find cooking stations to craft the best recipes that give fans an edge in the battles.

Mighty Steamed Mushrooms and 4 other great recipes that increase Link’s attack in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Mighty Steamed Mushrooms

One cannot go wrong with cooking the Mighty Steamed Mushrooms in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as it offers a high-level attack boost to Link. Players will need to collect an ingredient called Razorshroom to cook this recipe. One must gather one to four Razorshrooms and cook it with a Mighty Thistle.

Mighty Thistle can be located in the Faron Grasslands and East Necluda regions, and those looking for Razorshrooms can try to explore Tabantha Frontier and Great Hyrule Forest. Once both the ingredients are obtained, players can use the cooking stations across Hyrule or use portable pots to cook Mighty Steamed Mushrooms.

2) Mighty Simmered Fruit

Players will need Mighty Bananas to craft this recipe (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Players who don’t wish to look for multiple ingredients can resort to the Mighty Simmered Fruit. All one needs are five Mighty Bananas that are easy to find in tropical regions of Faron, specifically near the lakes called Floria and Rassla. One can even obtain Mighty Bananas by beating enemies like Yiga Blademaster, Yiga Footsoldier, and Hinox.

Players can cook up to five of these bananas at once and obtain a high-level attack boost. One can even leverage the Sensor+ function of the Hyrule Compendium to track any desired item, including Mighty Bananas, provided they have a photograph of that item.

3) Mighty Crab Stir-Fry

This recipe provides a high-level attack boost (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Those looking for another alternative to obtain a high attack boost can try to cook Mighty Crab Stir-Fry. This recipe involves gathering two components: Razorclaw Crabs and Goron Spice. The Razorclaw Crab applies the Mighty effect to other ingredients, and therefore, the more it is used, the better the attack boost.

Goron Spice can be purchased at 16 Rupees from a general store owned by Tanko situated in Goron City. Players can find Razorclaw Crabs meandering around coastal areas, and some can be located around Necluda and Lanayru Sea. One must try to stack a lot of crabs in their inventory since they can be rare to find.

4) Fried Bananas

Players need Mighty Bananas for this recipe as well (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Some great recipes like Fried Bananas grant Link a medium attack boost that is potent against dealing with challenging enemies and some mini-bosses. However, cooking it will require three components: Mighty Bananas, Tabantha Wheat, and Cane Sugar.

Players must note that the attack power increase from this recipe depends on the quantity of Mighty Bananas one uses in cooking. Fans can refer to this guide on how to find Tabantha Wheat. Cane Sugar can be purchased for 12 Rupees from the general store in Goron City or the Slippery Faction shop located in Rito Village.

5) Mushroom Risotto

Goat Butter is required for this recipe (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Mushroom Risotto provides the lowest attack boost of all the recipes on this list, but the ingredients are easier to find. Furthermore, the boost received from this item is efficient against regular enemies and is hence handy during exploration. Players will require Hylian Rice, Goat Butter, Rock Salt, and Razorshrooms.

Goat Butter can be acquired from stores in Hateno and Rito Village for 12 Rupees. Rock Salt is a common component in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, acquired from mining ore deposits. One can peruse this guide on how to get Hylian Rice. Additionally, areas where Razorshrooms can be found, were highlighted in listicle item 1 above.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces some new abilities for the protagonist, Link, that can be utilized in myriad scenarios involving puzzle-solving, exploration, and combat.

