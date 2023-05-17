Where to find Hylian Rice in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Hylian Rice is an important food source in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This plentiful ingredient is utilized in a few recipes throughout Link’s adventure in Hyrule. However, it’s not always clear where you can find it other than at a few shops scattered around Hyrule. Fortunately, there are some ways to get that food staple easier as you travel the land. With a bit of fast travel and time manipulation, you could easily stack up massive amounts of rice.

Whether you want to buy or farm it in the wild, here’s everything we know about unlocking Hylian Rice in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Before long, you’ll be making risottos with the best of them.

How to easily acquire Hylian Rice in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Cooking is one of the most useful things to know about in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Prepared meals can provide healing benefits and give you a wide variety of useful buffs. With this in mind, you’ll want lots of ingredients, including Hylian Rice.

There are a few stores where you can purchase Hylian Rice as well. It’s available in Geruda Town, Hateno Village, Korok Forest, and Zora’s Domain. The general stores here will allow you to purchase some of this useful grain, but it might not be enough for your needs. After all, there are at least ten recipes that use rice.

You can farm Hylian Rice throughout the Hateno area by chopping down tall grass that you find in the wild. However, this can be incredibly time-consuming in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you have the Master Sword, you can at least fire off blasts to do this faster.

One of the other recommended places, especially if you have the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, is to start at Link’s house. Explore this area and cut down all the grass you see for a chance to obtain Hylian Rice. You can also teleport back to the nearby shrine and reset things to try again.

Another excellent way to farm this ingredient throughout The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to teleport to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Head to the shallow water near the tower and cut down the grass you find here. Farm up all the grass here, head north to Koto Pond, and cut down the grass there as well.

At that point, you should be able to teleport back to the Skyview Tower and go again. Some people prefer to wait out the shops, while others will find clever ways to farm it in the wild. While any weapon will do, the Master Sword’s blasts make the experience significantly easier overall.

