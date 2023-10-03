5 best Revolvers in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 update introduced significant changes to the game's combat system, including weapons, attributes, and perks. These changes facilitate new character builds using various types of weapons. Among the weapon choices in the game are revolvers, which are known for their slower fire rates and longer reload times. However, they excel in terms of damage output.

When using this heavy-damage weapon, it is advisable to invest in Cool and Technical Ability perk trees to enhance your revolver skills. The revolver collection in the game isn't the most extensive, unlike other weapon categories. Nevertheless, here are the best revolvers to use in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Comrade's Hammer and other best Revolvers in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Comrade’s Hammer

Comrade's Hammer in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you're looking for a revolver with an incredibly fast one-second Charge Time, Comrade's Hammer might be the perfect choice. This robust and rustic revolver boasts deep armor penetration, allowing its bullets to explode and damage enemies within a generous 29-meter range. As a tech weapon, it provides a whopping 50% increase in critical damage.

The Comrade's Hammer also has a chance of inflicting burning damage, making it particularly useful against human enemies, although it may not be as effective against robots or mechs.

You can craft this weapon by defeating and looting Darius Miles during the Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Arroyo, on Hargreaves Street.

2) Amnesty

The Amnesty in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Amnesty is currently the best revolver in the game. This Iconic variant of the Malorian Arms Overture comes with impressive bonuses, including an additional 200% Headshot Damage Multiplier, 25% Armor Penetration, and a 50% Crit Chance boost.

To obtain Amnesty, you must progress in Panam's questline, We Gotta Live Together, which is part of the main story. This questline is initiated during Nocturne Op55N1 when you ask for Panam's assistance. To unlock the shooting challenge required to obtain Amnesty, head to the southeast corner of the Nomad Camp and find Cassidy. Completing his shooting challenge by hitting at least 12 out of 16 bottles will reward you with the Amnesty revolver.

3) Rosco

Rosco revolver in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Rosco Power Revolver is an Iconic weapon that excels in precision and impact. It has a fast reload speed of only 1.15 seconds and offers a range of 38 meters. The gun significantly enhances your damage-dealing potential with a 150% headshot damage multiplier and an additional 25% armor penetration. It's perfect against heavily armored enemies that you can't eliminate with other revolvers or close-range weapons.

You can obtain the Rosco Power Revolver by defeating Dodger during the Gig: Waiting for Dodger mission.

4) DR-12 Quasar

DR 12 Quasar in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Another Tech revolver is the Quasar, manufactured by Darra Polytechnic. This unique weapon is designed as a repeating revolver and features a distinctive drum magazine capable of holding up to 20 rounds. The gun's unique feature is its specialized ammunition, loaded with birdshot, which allows the rounds to pierce through solid lead surfaces.

While the Quasar may not be considered a high-end weapon in the market, it offers efficiency at a more affordable price point, making it a practical option for those seeking a reliable firearm without breaking the bank.

If you're interested in acquiring Tier 4 variants of the Quasar, you can often find them in the inventories of vendors located in areas such as Japantown, West Wind Estate, or The Glen.

5) Archangel

Archangel revolver in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Archangel revolver is a truly electrifying weapon choice in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. As an iconic power revolver, it inflicts electrical damage and has the added bonus of potentially shocking opponents. This Tier 3 firearm is not only powerful but also comes with reduced recoil. However, unlike other revolvers in the game, it does not penetrate through surfaces. The rounds from this revolver will only ricochet.

This iconic weapon is a gift from Kerry Eurodyne to V during the quest A Like Supreme.