5 best Tech weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Tech weapons are some of the fanciest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 with their futuristic design and cutting-edge mechanics. These weapons use railgun technology, launching projectiles powered by electromagnetic charges. While they may have a slower rate of fire, they compensate with their penetration capabilities.

It is important to note that Tech weapons need to be charged before firing; otherwise, they'll work like standard weapons. If you haven't tried these weapons before, now is the time to make a switch with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Blank and four other Tech Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Raiju SMG

Raiju SMG in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Bonuses:

+100% Headshot Damage Multiplier

+0.75sec Charge Time

+33% Crit Damage

Raiju is a powerful Tier 5+ Iconic Tech Submachine Gun introduced in the Phantom Liberty update. It delivers tons of damage that can eliminate enemies with just a few bursts of shot and has the capability to switch to full-automatic mode when charged, allowing for sustained fire.

To get your hands on the Raiju Tech Submachine Gun, you'll need to participate in the Increased Criminal Activity in Dogtown, near the Kress Street Fast Travel Point. This will take you through an underground smuggling tunnel beneath Dogtown's walls and into Pacifica. Defeating the boss of the event, who is located nearby, will drop an access key.

2) Rasetsu

Rasetsu sniper in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Bonuses:

+300% Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50% Armor Penetration

1.55sec Charge Time

Rasetsu is an Iconic Tech Weapon and a high-damage Tech Sniper Rifle designed for precision headshots and armor penetration. It has a rapid charge time for quick responses and offers an impressive range, making it ideal for engaging distant targets.

The weapon boasts an exceptional 300% damage multiplier for headshots and a fast 1.55-second charge time. It has the unique ability to piece multiple targets with a single bullet.

3) Breakthrough

Breakthrough sniper tech weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Bonuses:

+300% Headshot Damage Multiplier

+100% Armor Penetration

1.25sec Charge Time

Another sniper in the list, Breakthrough is known for its outstanding damage, extended effective range, and moderate rate of fire. Its unique mods allow rounds to pass through walls without needing to be charged, and then they can bounce off multiple surfaces. Because of this, it's easy to achieve one-shot kills with each of these bounces.

To craft and obtain Breakthrough, you'll need the Grease Monkey Perk and the Edgerunner Artisan Perk to upgrade it to Legendary level in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. You can acquire the Crafting Specs for Breakthrough by defeating Olga Elisabeth Longmead during the Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Rancho Coronado.

4) Comrade's Hammer

Comrade's Hammer in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Bonuses:

+75% Armor Penetration

1sec Charge Time

+50% Crit Damage

+40% Burn Chance

Comrade's Hammer is a Tier 5 Tech weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 that lives up to its name as a powerful hand cannon. It is known for its versatility, offering armor penetration, a moderate charge time, and a significant critical damage bonus. It also has the chance to ignite targets. While it can't shoot through cover, its single-chambered round can obliterate anything it hits.

To craft this weapon, you have to obtain the Grease Monkey Perk, and you'll need to find the Crafting Specs by looting the leader during the Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Arroyo.

5) Widow Maker

Widow Maker tech weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Bonuses:

+150% Headshot Damage Multiplier

+50% Armor Penetration

1.2sec Charge Time

+20% Poison Chance

If you are looking for a Tech weapon that is a balance between assault and sniper rifles, the Widow Maker is a perfect choice in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. This Tier 5 Iconic Weapon is well-known for its damage and precision, offering a moderate fire rate and excelling in medium to long-range combat.

By charging a round for 1.2 seconds, this rifle gains the ability to penetrate cover and release two projectiles, both dealing chemical damage and increasing the chance of poisoning the target.

Defeating Nash and looting his corpse during an optional fight alongside Panam rewards you with this weapon. Alternatively, if you choose to skip that encounter, you can find the Widow Maker after the final showdown with the Raffens following V's exit from the Basilisk.