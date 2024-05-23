Best Sanhua build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Sanhua is 4-star Glacio character in Wuthering Waves. She has a really interesting kit that makes her suitable for a sub-DPS role. Her playstyle is pretty simple. It focuses on switching her into the field and dealing a ton of damage using her Liberation or Skill and detonating the Ice Constructs before using Outro Skill to buff the next Resonator’s Basic ATK DMG.

This article showcasees Sanhua’s best build in Wuthering Waves to maximize her damage. This includes her best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skill priority.

Best build for Sanhua in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Sanhua

1) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds is one of the best sets (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is one of Sanhua's best Echo sets as a sub-DPS unit in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set bonus provides a 10% Energy Recharge. Meanwhile, its 5-pc set buffs the next Resonator's ATK by 22%, which works perfectly with her Outro Skill.

2) Freezing Frost

Freezing Frost is a very good set for Sanhua (Image via Kuro Games)

Freezing Frost is Sanhua’s best Echo set to maximize her damage. Its 2-pc set has a 10% Glacio DMG bonus, and its 5-pc provides an additional 10% Glacio DMG bonus when the character uses a Basic ATK or Heavy ATK (up to three stacks).

Here are the main stats you must prioritize on Sanhua's Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Glacio DMG or Energy Regen

COST3: Glacio DMG or Energy Regen

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, you can focus on the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Energy Skill DMG or Liberation DMG

The main and sub-stats apply to all the Echo set options for Sanhua in Wuthering Waves.

Echo ability

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron is a good support and sub-DPS role (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is the best main Echo option for Sanhua. Using the Echo skill deals Havoc DMG to enemies, and the character regains 10 Resonance Energy when the initial attacks hit the enemy. Furthermore, if the character uses an Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next character will receive a 12% DMG boost for 12 seconds.

Lampylumen Myriad

Lampylumen Myriad is amazing for more Glacio DMG (Image via Kuro Games)

Lampylumen Myriad is a good lead Echo for Sanhua to increase her damage output. Using the skill will trigger the Echo transformation, dealing three instances of increasing Glacio DMG and freezing the nearby enemies. Furthermore, each hit will increase the character’s Glacio DMG and Resonance Skill DMG (up to three stacks).

Best weapons for Sanhua

1) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis is a 5-star Sword that can be obtained from the standard weapon banner in Wuthering Waves. Its second stat provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus. Furthermore, the Sword's passive increases the character’s Energy Recharge and ATK, which is great for increasing her damage.

2) Scale Slasher

Scale Slasher is a good 4-star weapon for Sanhua. The Sword's secondary stat has a good Energy Recharge bonus. The weapon's passive restores eight Concerto Energy after the character uses the Resonance Skill.

3) Lumingloss

Lumingloss is a Battle Pass weapon and a good 4-star option for Sanhua. The Sword has a low Base ATK, but it makes up for it with its ATK% bonus second stat. Furthermore, the weapon's passive significantly increases the wielder's Basic and Heavy ATK DMG.

Best teams for Sanhua

Best team options for Sanhua (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of Sanhua’s best team comps in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Sanhua + Danjin + Baizhi

Sanhua + Lingyang + Baizhi

Sanhua + Calcharo + Verina

Sanhua + Rover + Verina

This concludes this build guide for Sanhua.

