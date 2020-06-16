Best skins in Minecraft 2020

Skins are features in Minecraft that users can create and share in the game's wider platform.

Skins help gamers create customisable characters that can be flaunted.

rishabhbhatnagar2010 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

Picture credit: playstation.com

Skins help gamers create customisable characters that can be flaunted at other users, and generally add to the visual experience of the game. They are all the more varied and innovative in pixel-format games such as Minecraft, and as a result, there is a huge variety of player skins that can be downloaded. New designs are also continuously created by the game’s worldwide community.

In this article, we take a look at the best skins available currently in Minecraft 2020.

Picture credit: nameMC.com

1. Groot Minecraft Skin: Everybody loves Groot, that is a fact. The lovable little plant character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series is available as a skin on Minecraft. Groot, despite of his lingual limitations and the fact that the movies had other memorable characters such as Chriss Pratt’s Starlord and the gun slinking raccoon Rocket, emerged as the most popular of the lot. This has translated onto the game as well, and the Groot Minecraft skin is one of the most common ones around, as of now.

Picture credit: NameMC.com

2. E-Girl Minecraft Skin: The E-girl Minecraft skin is proof of internet’s weirdness, with it being one of the most popular skins in use as of now. This skin lends your character an edgy personality, an ‘e-girl’ persona that has enjoyed newfound popularity over recent months. The skin comes with coloured hair streaks, along with ripped jeans and boots, and is another common skin that players use in the Minecraft world.

Picture credit: NameMC.com

3. Trance Minecraft Skin: The colourful Trance Minecraft skin has also gained recent popularity, which can be traced to its mesmerisingly aesthetic look. The trance Minecraft skin is easy on the eyes, and is a new skin that has quickly gained popularity among the user base of the game.

Picture credit: pinterest.com

Advertisement

4. Buzz Lightyear Minecraft Skin: This unique skin is based on one of the most endearing characters in recent movie history, Buzz Lightyear, from Disney’s famous Toy Story trilogy (as of now).

It comes with the all-too-familiar white and green spacesuit and purple head band, and is an extremely creative skin that has somewhat dwindled in popularity over the past year. This is probably down to mystery surrounding the movie-franchise’s future.

Picture credit: NameMC.com

5. Donald Trump Minecraft Skin: Oh well, analysing the reasons behind the popularity of Donald Trump’s Minecraft skin will take more than a few hundred words, and as far the skin is concerned, it does the real character justice. Gamers are generally a salty breed of individuals, and frankly, Minecraft has been around for so long that every new trend is reflected in its world. Donald Trump may be famously infamous, but as far as this skin is concerned, there is no doubting its popularity.

While these were only a few of the best ones that caught our attention, there are many more Minecraft skins out there, with many more coming up on a daily basis. The best part about the skin system in Minecraft is that every user can create their own versions of skins that can later be uploaded for others users to download and enjoy.