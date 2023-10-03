5 best Smart weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In addition to the familiar elements, Phantom Liberty gives players an expanded Cyberpunk 2077 universe to immerse themselves in. Bespoke locations, such as Dogtown, and new characters have been added. Players can engage in vehicle-on-vehicle combat, follow the story of the kidnapped president, and use a variety of unique abilities. Furthermore, the weapon catalog has seen changes, with Smart builds being a prominent recipient.

These artifacts rely on technological advances to improve the damage and precision of the weapons. To that end, this article will list five of the best Smart weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Smart weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Hercules 3AX

Bonuses

+50% headshot damage

+25% armor piercing

One-second lock on time

+20% poison chance

The Hercules 3AX is a Smart assault rifle that can severely poison enemies. Furthermore, under the effects of this ability, your opponents are more susceptible to critical damage.

When you kill an enemy with the Hercules 3AX, their body explodes, leaving behind a pool of acid. To equip it, you must participate in the Roads to Redemption quest. After uploading the malware to deactivate the bomb, check out the workbench in the nearby armory to get the smart weapon.

2) Crimestopper

In Phantom Liberty, you can find smart weapons in any place (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Bonuses

+85% headshot damage

0.9 second lock-on time

+50% crit damage

The Crimestopper is a smart gun in Phantom Liberty. Among the abilities of this weapon, it can lock onto an additional enemy when aiming, which is immensely useful against hordes.

Furthermore, bullets can immobilize enemies and boost critical damage, with critical chance already temporarily increased after equipping this weapon. Find the Crimestopper in the Heaviest of Hearts gig. Once you enter VIP room 06, pick up this weapon from the bag.

3) Pizdets

In Phantom Liberty, Pizdets can deal great damage (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Bonuses

+85% headshot damage modifier

1.2 lock-on time

Among the new items in Phantom Liberty's Dogtown is the smart submachine gun called the Pizdets. It increases the rate of fire during sustained usage, meaning the damage from your bullets rises exponentially every second. It also has a silencer that helps reduce noise, allowing extensive usage in stealth scenarios. To get the Pizdets, simply complete the Spy in the Jungle gig.

4) Skippy

In Phantom Liberty, Skippy comes with IA (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Bonuses

+120% critical damage chance

+38-47 shock damage

This is one of the most intriguing weapons in the game, as it's not limited to the traditional firearm. While its body is similar to common guns, this selection integrates the power of an AI called Skippy.

The weapon has two modes:

Puppy Loving Pacifist

Stone-cold killer

The first one aids in shooting your enemies' limbs but will be deleted after killing 50 of them. Then, the most lethal mode gets activated, which will always aim at their heads. Note that Skippy will often make decisions and perform actions without your consent.

To find her quickly, travel to the College St. tube station in Heywood. Then follow the directions until you reach a question mark on the map.

5) Ashura

Phantom LIberty's smart sniper rifle Ashura (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Bonus

+15% burn chance

+209.89% critical damage chance

+10% poison damage chance

Lastly, we suggest the Ashura smart sniper rifle. This weapon inflicts tons of damage and boasts impeccable accuracy with a high hit rate. A notable shortcoming is that it lacks a silencer, so players should seek better options when prioritizing stealth. The Ashura can be procured from a few shops in Night City.

That concludes our list of the best smart weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. To know about the five must-have items in the game, check out this guide.