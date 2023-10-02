5 best Sniper Rifles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

There are tons of viable weapons that you can use in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. The massive overhaul brought about by the recent update introduced some great weapons in the game. Coupled with the changes in the attribute and perk system, you have unlimited combat options that can match your preferred playstyle in the dangerous streets of Dogtown.

Of course, among the popular weapon choices are the classic sniper rifles, which are perfect for those who prefer long-distance executions. Fortunately, the title does not fall short of providing players with a great selection of these firearms.

This article lists the best sniper rifles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Rasetsu, Breakthrough, and other great sniper rifles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

1) Rasetsu

Rasetsu in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image vi CD Projekt Red)

The Rasetsu, one of the new weapons introduced in the Phantom Liberty expansion, is a top-tier Tech Sniper Rifle offered by Tsunami Defense Systems. It fires electromagnetic shots capable of penetrating walls and armor.

The weapon comes with a magazine that resembles an old eight-bit console game cartridge and holds only three shots before requiring a reload.

The Rasetsu is best suited for headshot experts and is a great choice for long-range combat. Unlike its fellow sniper rifle introduced in Phantom Liberty, this one is ill-suited for close-range combat, so it's advisable to pick up a reliable secondary weapon for such scenarios.

2) Breakthrough

Breakthrough sniper in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Breakthrough sniper rifle is the advanced version of the Nekomata. It is one of the best sniper rifles in the game even after the massive update.

Equipped with a Nokota E305 Prospecta scope, the Breakthrough has the ability to shoot through obstacles, and its bullets can bounce off walls, allowing you to effectively take out multiple enemies.

When using the Breakthrough, eliminate any potential threats that could rush you before systematically clearing areas of enemies from afar.

3) Overwatch

Overwatch sniper in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

An Iconic variant of the Techtronika SPT 32, Overwatch is perfect for those who want to embrace stealth gameplay. It is the only sniper rifle in the game that can be equipped with a silencer.

However, unlike the previous sniper rifles in the list, Overwatch does not possess the wall-piercing ability of the SPT32 and Nekomata, requiring a shift in gameplay style.

Overwatch is worth it if you want to ensure your safety when you take out enemies from a long distance. Its stealth gameplay allows you to avoid being detected by enemies who can easily close the gap and take you out.

4) NDI Osprey

NDI Osprey in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The NDI Osprey is a powerful sniper rifle that can be found in Alex's Safehouse in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. It fires explosive rounds and becomes more damaging with each consecutive kill.

The weapon does extra damage with headshots in hip-fire mode, giving you a +200% Headshot Damage Multiplier. Getting multiple kills also allows for a faster reload time and an increase in the burn damage from its explosive rounds.

The NDI Osprey is great for those who don't want to switch between weapons when dealing with close-range threats. You can simply stop zooming in to handle nearby enemies and then resume scoped shots. The rifle can hold up to 12 rounds in its magazine before you need to reload.

5) Tsunami Nekomata

Tsunami Nekomata in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

An accessible sniper rifle in the game, Nekomata can be easily bought from different weapon shops. It uses advanced mechanisms to ensure precision as you become a true sniper.

With this weapon, pinging an enemy allows you to track their movements through walls, making it impossible for them to hide. You can shoot through the wall with a piercing headshot, leaving no place for your enemies to escape.

To take out enemies hiding behind cover, you need to charge your shots before firing. However, if you have a close-range attacker, the Nekomata isn't the best choice. It's designed exclusively for long-range combat, so you'll need a backup plan for close encounters. You can either opt for mid-range guns like SMGs and shotguns or a good melee weapon.