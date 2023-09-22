10 best Starfield cosmetic mods you need to try out

Characters are the cornerstone of any good role-playing game, and Starfield, Bethesda's biggest RPG obviously had to incorporate excellent characters to justify its scope, be it the hair, tattoos or other cosmetic features. You have the ability to customize your character and Bethesda provides a plethora of features to make this experience top notch.

However, the modding commurnity has spent little time in improving and customizing this experience, despite how the game is a masterpiece of exploration. With that being said, let's take a look at the 10 best Starfield cosmetic mods out there.

Witcher Geralt Of Atlantis, Ryan Gosling, and more of the best Starfield cosmetic mods you need to check out

1) The Eyes of Beauty

The Eyes of Beauty mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

In Starfield, character models have received an upgrade, but the eyes sometimes lack that spark of life. Enter The Eyes of Beauty mod by LogRaam, a modder known for their work in games like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

This mod brings a touch of realism to the eyes of Starfield's residents, making them more expressive and captivating. It's a must-have for those who immerse themselves in character creation.

2) Character Preset – Cmdr. Shepard

Commander Shepard from Mass Effect (Image via Nexus Mods)

Mass Effect fans, rejoice! This mod transforms your character into a striking resemblance of the iconic Commander Shepard from the Mass Effect series. Dive into the role-playing experience by recreating Shepard's look and, if you're feeling ambitious, consider designing your starship to mimic the Normandy.

3) Playable Sam Coe

Sam Coe as a playable character (Image via Nexus Mods)

If you're a fan of Sam Coe from the Freestar Collective, this mod allows you to step into his cowboy boots. One of the members of the Constellation is Sam Coe. He seems quite at home amid the Freestar Collective of Akila with his rugged appearance.

Sam, like Sarah Morgan, possesses a broad variety of abilities that enable him to be helpful in several fields. Dress up as Sam and venture through the cosmos in style, even if it makes him your companion and creates some amusing interactions.

4) Dead Space – Isaac Clarke Save

Issac Clarke from Dead Space character customization (Image via Nexus Mods)

For those craving a taste of space horror in Starfield, the Isaac Clarke character mod is a perfect fit. Based on the original 2008 version of Isaac Clarke from Dead Space, the iconic space horror game, this mod transports you into a nightmare-filled space adventure, making you crave that eerie Dead Space vibe again.

5) Arthur Morgan – Space Cowboy Save

Arthur Morgan character customization (Image via Nexus Mods)

Sam Coe isn't the only space cowboy in town. This mod introduces Arthur Morgan, known from Red Dead Redemption 2, into the Starfield universe. By implementing it, you can engage in thrilling shootouts against spacefaring foes with a character known for their gun-slinging prowess.

However, the only drawback is that you don't get to experience Arthur Morgan's enigmatic voice, which makes you want to play Red Dead Redemption 2 again.

6) Hair Colors Mod Beta

Hair colors mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

Expressing your individuality is essential, even in the vastness of space. The Hair Colors Mod Beta offers a range of vibrant hair color options to let your character stand out in the Settled Systems.

Say goodbye to mundane hair vignettes and embrace a new look that truly suits your style. You can now sport all hair colors of Ramona Flowers from Scott Pilgrim, be it pink or green.

7) Witcher Geralt Of Atlantis

Geralt of Rivia as a spacefarer in Starfield(Image via Sportskeeda)

In a fusion of fantasy and science fiction, this mod transforms your character into the legendary Geralt of Rivia from the epic RPG and now a TV series, The Witcher. If you've ever wondered how a Witcher would fare in space, this mod lets you live that fantasy and explore the cosmos as the legendary monster hunter. It's almost as though the mod is meant as a tribute to the "Godfather" of RPGS.

8) Tattoo Replacer

Customizing your character's tattoos in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

Sometimes, the in-game tattoo options just don't cut it and leave a lot to be desired. This mod allows you to be more expressive with your character's ink, particularly focusing on back-of-the-head tattoos. Give your character a unique and eye-catching look by adding intricate tattoos to their style.

9) Ryan Gosling Character Preset

Ryan Gosling in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

Short on time but still want your character to resemble Ryan Gosling? The Ryan Gosling Character Preset has got you covered. Crafted by modder cacon5, this preset offers an impressive likeness to the actor. Once you have Ryan Gosling as your character, you can make him stand in front of neon backgrounds, just like in Blade Runner 2049, and pretend that he's "literally you."

10) Umbreon Ground Crew Helmet

Umbreon helmet in Starfield (Image via Nexus Mods)

While not your typical cosmetic mod, the Umbreon Ground Crew Helmet is a delightful addition to Starfield. It replaces the standard ground crew helmet with one featuring the beloved Pokémon, Umbreon. It's a quirky yet charming choice for those seeking a touch of nostalgia during their space adventures. However, it can be a bit on the nose.

Cosmetic mods are a staple of the modding community and pretty much define modding as a whole. When you think of modding and Starfield, what comes to mind is probably establishing a Stormtrooper from Star Wars as your character.

Cosmetic mods are the pinnacle of modding and often become the linchpin to attract players to the game, be it changing your character's face to Todd Howard or just enhancing the visual quality of their eyes.