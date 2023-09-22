10 best Starfield performance mods you need to try out 

Starfield already has tons of mods available despite being in the early stages. While some mods are all about spacesuits and spaceship cosmetics, many are focused on improving the game's performance. These mods address various aspects of the game, particularly in terms of performance and user interface improvements.

Starfield's UI has faced criticism from the gaming community due to several issues. While players await long-term fixes from Bethesda, many have turned to mods to enhance the game's performance. If you are interested in trying mods for the game, here are the best ones to download.

Starfield 10 best performance mods

1) Starfield Optimized Textures

Fix lag issues by using this Starfield performance mod (Image via Bethesda)

If you're frustrated by the lag and stuttering issues in the game, check this performance mod. Modders have come to the rescue with suggestions to enhance the gaming experience with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and XeSS support.

DLSS is known for its ability to limit visual degradation caused by low FPS, effectively improving overall graphics quality. XeSS support offers a similar benefit, ensuring a smoother and more visually appealing gameplay experience.

2) Starfield Optimization by E3roKK

Improve dropping frame rates using this Starfield performance mod (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's performance can be quite demanding, leading to lagging frames and inconsistent frame rates, particularly when you arrive on major planets where numerous in-game processes and codes are at play. This performance issue can be frustrating, with frame rates dropping as low as 50 FPS.

To address this problem, modder E3roKK has developed the Starfield Performance Optimizations mod, aimed at improving the overall game performance. However, it's worth noting that this mod is a work in progress, so while it may help mitigate performance issues, it may not completely eliminate them. Still, it's a step in the right direction for those looking to enjoy the game with smoother gameplay.

3) The Steam Deck FPS and QOL mod

This mod improves game performance for Steam Deck users (Image via Bethesda)

The game's performance on handheld devices, such as the Steam Deck, can be less than ideal, with frame rates ranging from 23 to 29 frames per second (FPS). However, there's hope for improvement with the Steam Deck FPS and QOL (Quality of Life) mod, which aims to enhance performance and provide a smoother gameplay experience.

While this mod is still a work in progress, it offers a promising increase in performance, with an estimated boost of around 38%.

4) Starfield Optimization by Dknexus11

(Image via Bethesda)

To optimize performance in the game, reducing graphics settings to increase the frame rate is a common approach. While higher frame rates typically require lower graphic settings, this mod balances both by providing more FPS with fewer compromises in graphics quality.

It proves particularly beneficial in scenarios with reduced shadows or crowded environments, delivering better resolutions in less significant areas of the game.

5) Starfield Performance Tweaks

Starfield Performance Tweaks boosts frame rates by 20% (Image via Bethesda)

This performance mod provides a significant performance boost of up to 20%. While it's msotly beneficial for low-end PC users, it can enhance the experience for a wide range of players.

The mod introduces two key adjustments. The CPU Priority tweak optimizes CPU priority in Windows, resulting in a modest FPS improvement of approximately one to four percent. It also helps eliminate micro-stutters that can be annoying during gameplay. Meanwhile, the Resizable Bar, specifically designed for Nvidia RTX 30- and 40-series GPU users, can deliver a performance boost of 10-20%.

6) Starfield Performance Boost

This performance mod boosts performance by 5-15% (Image via Nexus Mods)

This mod is designed to enhance performance without affecting the game's rendering quality. Depending on your hardware, you can expect a performance boost ranging from 5% to 15%. This means that players across the spectrum, from those using minimum to ultra settings, can increase their FPS without sacrificing graphical quality.

7) 60 FPS Smooth UI

This performance mod eliminates choppy UI experiences (Image via Bethesda)

The 60FPS Smooth UI mod is a fantastic addition for those with low-end PCs. It improves FPS, eliminates choppy UI and menu experiences, and enhances the overall game's smoothness. This mod effectively increases FPS while making menus and UI interactions feel much smoother, so it is a valuable mod to anyone looking for ways to boost the game's performance.

8) Neutral LUTs

Remove green filters with this mod (Image via Bethesda)

While Bethesda attempts to create ambiance in certain scenes, some players find that it doesn't necessarily enhance gameplay and, in fact, consider the filters to be more of a hindrance. The shadows and green tones can obscure visibility, making some parts of the game challenging to navigate. This is where Neutral LUTs come to the rescue.

Neutral LUTs eliminate unwanted filters, providing a more natural and clear visual experience. With improved blacks and shadows, especially on OLED displays, missions that take place in dark areas become much more manageable.

9) Starfield FOV Mod

This mod allows you to change FOV in the game (Image via Bethesda)

For some reason, Starfield doesn't allow you to shift from first-person to third-person or vice versa on other platforms except PC. However, modder NexusGuy999 has come up with a solution in the form of the FOV Mod.

This mod allows players to change their perspective through console commands, eliminating the need to exit and re-enter the game to adjust the field of view (FOV). With this mod, you can easily switch between perspectives and customize your gaming experience.

10) Value To Weight Ratio Sort Option

This mod allows you to track your items' weight (Image via Bethesda)

Managing the weight of your items can be challenging, as the game doesn't provide a clear indication of an item's weight in your inventory. This lack of information makes it difficult to discern which items are heavier and which are lighter.

To address this issue, modder tomlikesguitar has created a helpful mod that organizes your items based on their weight. This mod allows you to easily identify and leave behind any unnecessary or heavy items, helping you manage your inventory more efficiently.