10 best Starfield gameplay mods you need to try out

Starfield is a vast game, but just like Bethesda's other titles, it is far from perfect. This is where modders come into the picture; they finish the work the developer couldn't or add features that players demand the most. A large community of modders has flocked to this RPG to create additional features or enhance the already existing ones, ranging from UI and gameplay to visuals.

According to Bethesda's Todd Howard, official mod tools will be available for Starfield next year. He said in this regard:

"We're looking for a full Creation Engine 2 toolset that would let modders completely revamp the game in the same manner they have done with Skryim and other Bethesda RPGs."

Let's now take a look at some of the best gameplay mods for Starfield.

Best Starfield mods to enhance your gameplay

1) No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera

How the mod makes a difference (Image via Sportskeeda/Bethesda)

Thanks to the No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera mod for Starfield, forced zoom on NPC characters' faces during talks is a thing of the past. By removing those unpleasant forced camera zooms, this mod enables you to keep a wider perspective of the game environment while conversing.

While you aren't free to move around during conversations, No More Zoomed In Dialogue Camera greatly improves immersion and gets rid of those regular eyesight limitations.

2) Experimental Combat And Stealth AI Overhauls

The enemy AI in Starfield has drawn some criticism since it frequently leaves gamers wanting more in terms of challenge and realism. The Experimental Combat And Stealth AI Overhauls mod steps in to save the day by reworking opponent behavior to put self-preservation, clever use of cover, and coordination above everything else.

Additionally, during stealth phases, enemies have object permanence, warning allies of fallen teammates. The AI of hostile NPCs has been improved thanks to this mod, making confrontations more exciting and engaging.

3) Easy Digipick

The Easy Digipick mod offers relief for people who are tired of the complicated lockpicking techniques in Starfield. The lockpicking mini-game is streamlined in this mod, making it easier to play and quicker.

To provide a fair gaming experience, the modder still enabled Easy Digipick in such a way that lockpicking still requires the necessary perks. This makes the overall experience of lockpicking less boring without cheating.

4) Unlimited Sprint

Running as a crucial mechanic (Image via Bethesda)

Exploring the vast expanses of Starfield on foot can be a daunting task, especially with the absence of ground vehicles.

Unlimited Sprint comes to the rescue, allowing you to sprint tirelessly without worrying about oxygen depletion. It makes traversing the cosmos more efficient and enjoyable, although the mod author recommends creating a rollback savefile before use.

5) Unlimited Traders

Vendor credits highlighted in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Say goodbye to the restrictions of merchants with limited resources and stock. The Unlimited Traders mod doesn't reduce money from the trader's credit pool when selling products.

Additionally, if supplies run out, bought products quickly replenish aboard the trader's ship, removing the need to search for numerous outlets.

6) Intensefield

Nexus mods' image of the Intensefield mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

If you've found Starfield's combat encounters lacking in intensity, Intensefield is here to ramp up the action. This mod adjusts damage multipliers for both incoming and outgoing damage, resulting in increased damage across the board. Players will need to adopt a more cautious approach, as they will also take more damage.

While designed with the Very Hard difficulty setting in mind, Intensefield doesn't necessarily make the game harder but ensures a more immersive and intense combat experience.

7) Easy Speech

Persuasion in-game (Image via Nexus Mods)

Talking your way through conversations in Starfield can sometimes be difficult.

Easy Speech makes it easier to avoid fighting through successful persuasion by guaranteeing a 100% success rate for all persuasion-based dialogues. By streamlining interactions, this mod makes it simple to browse dialog.

8) In-Game FOV Changer

FOV differences in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The field-of-view (FOV) settings in Starfield that are selected by default might not be to everyone's taste.

You can quickly adjust your first-person and third-person FOVs thanks to In-Game FOV Changer. You may customize your FOV to your preferences thanks to this simple mod, which improves how the world appears to you.

9) Scanner Encumbrance Display

The difference in scanner after applying the mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

Any RPG must have effective inventory control, and Starfield is no different. Tracking your weight capacity and encumbrance is made easier with Scanner Encumbrance Display.

While scanning, the mod incorporates these facts into the compass UI, enabling you to keep track of your encumbrance level without having to navigate clumsy menus. Say goodbye to detours from your adventure because it's now simple to verify your weight capacity.

10) Ship Skip

Ship Skip mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

While ship take-off and landing sequences in Starfield are visually impressive, they can become repetitive and time-consuming.

Ship Skip addresses this issue by removing these cutscenes, allowing you to transition seamlessly between your ship and the cosmos. This straightforward yet invaluable mod streamlines your gaming experience, ensuring that you can focus on exploring the universe without unnecessary delays.

Key takeaway

Starfield's modding community is off to a promising start, offering a variety of gameplay enhancements that cater to different player preferences. Modding has played a huge role in enhancing the experience of various Bethesda titles. To date, the modding community continues to work on Skyrim, adding various quality changes that Bethesda has failed to add.

As the modding community continues to evolve and expand, we can look forward to even more exciting additions that will enrich our interstellar journeys in the Starfield universe.