10 best Starfield powers

Like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield allows boundless customization in character creation. The game contains an in-depth progression system wherein players can choose specific specializations, skills, and abilities. This allows them to experience the title's offerings in unique ways, depending on how a character is built.

Aside from various skills, players are also given the chance to learn powers. These powers, like in Skyrim, can be unlocked to gain an edge against enemies in combat and exploration. There are a total of 24 powers in the title, and unlocking them all can take some time.

Players can check out this list to find out which ones are worth their time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Supernova, Anti-Gravity Field, and other powers that dominate in Starfield

1) Precognition

Precognition allows players to see the future to an extent in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Having the ability to tell how an interaction could go in Starfield can be useful. This is one of the effects of Precognition. With this power, players can identify how NPCs will react to the conversation options.

Additionally, it will show the path that an NPC will take, which is useful for identifying the patrol routes of hostiles during a stealth mission.

2) Alien Reanimation

This power will briefly reanimate a dead alien to fight for the player for a short duration. Using this power on a particularly tough enemy when there are plenty of hostiles can turn the encounter around.

The reanimated alien can serve as a distraction or, if it's powerful enough, deal with all the remaining hostiles independently.

3) Gravity Well

Gravity Well generates a dense field that will pull in anything that is not nailed down, including hostiles. Anyone caught within its radius will get crushed and receive a large amount of damage.

This is a great AOE ability, especially when the enemies come in overwhelming numbers.

4) Life Forced

Having the ability to steal an enemy's health can be handy, especially during tough combat encounters. The Life Forced power is great for survivability as it will immediately heal its user. It serves as an extra option for healing, especially when medical items are in short supply.

Acquiring Life Forced can be quite tricky upon the first playthrough, but it isn't impossible. If this power does not appear initially, chances are, it will be acquired upon starting NG+.

5) Supernova

This power causes a literal explosion (Image via Bethesda

If players ever find themselves surrounded by hostile forces and need to get out quickly, Supernova might be the answer. Activating it will cause a massive explosion in an area around the player, dealing massive damage to anyone caught within.

This AOE Power is great for dealing with huge swarms of enemies, especially against aliens that like to attack in numbers or several human targets in tight spaces.

6) Gravity Wave

There are several gravity-altering powers in Starfield, and Gravity Wave is a very useful one. This power unleashes a beam of gravity that can knock down foes and disarm them as well.

This is useful for incapacitating several targets for a short period. The amount of time when they are disarmed can be turned into an opportunity to gain the upper hand.

7) Anti-Gravity Field

Anti-Gravity Field is great for taking enemies out of the fight (Image via Bethesda)

Anti-Gravity Field is the very first power that players will get in Starfield. It is tied to the game's main questline, so there is no way of missing it unless one actively avoids the main questline.

This power will disable gravity in an area, which will incapacitate any of the enemies caught within.

8) Reactive Shield

Using this power in Starfield will generate a defensive barrier (Image via Bethesda)

Defense is just as important as offense in Starfield, so the game also has a power that is defense-oriented.

Reactive Shield will grant boosted defense temporarily to help in dealing with hard-hitting enemies. This power can reflect incoming damage, and it can reduce any of the damage received by its user.

9) Parallel Self

Parallel Self summons an exact copy of you (Image via Bethesda)

Being able to summon extra help at any time is certainly useful when facing waves of enemies. It's even better if the help that players summon is an exact copy of the character they created.

Parallel Self does just that; an alternate version of a player's character will arrive and fight enemies alongside them when used.

10) Sunless Space

This power can freeze enemies in place (Image via Bethesda)

Sunless Space will not only damage nearby hostiles, but it will also freeze them in place. It only costs 35 points of power to use and is useful for taking out even some of the most powerful enemies.

Using Sunless Space and then immediately going after the most powerful enemies with weapons while they are frozen will give players some much-needed breathing room.

These are the 10 best powers in Starfield. There are 14 others available to choose from, so players can check them out and see if there is one that will complement their techniques the best.