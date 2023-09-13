10 Best Starfield powers for combat

Bethesda's latest open-world RPG keeps getting better and better by presenting magical abilities known as Starfield Powers. To create the ultimate character builds, blending Starfield Powers with top-tier weapons and skills makes a lethal combo. However, you must go through several Starfield missions, travel to various planets, and collect artifacts to unlock these powers.

There are 24 Starfield Powers that you can unlock and use over the course of the game. Some of these powers are all about buffing up your attack and defenses, while others give you the ability to drain the HP of enemies. But here's the catch— using these powers may consume a blue bar below your health. It refills naturally, but you can juice it up faster with Quantum Essence from the Power menu. That said, here are the best Starfield powers to use in combat.

10 most useful Starfield powers in combat

1) Anti-Gravity Field

The Anti-Gravity Field is the first Starfield power you can unlock after completing the Into the Unknown mission. This power allows you to suspend enemies in zero gravity and momentarily prevent them from shooting during combat. This is a highly versatile combat power whether you want to instantly finish off enemies or gain the upper hand against stronger bosses.

The Starfield power can be unlocked in the Temple of Eta located at Procyon III.

2) Gravity Wave

Gravity Wave is a versatile power in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

This Starfield power unleashes a gravity wave in the shape of a cone, which has the effect of staggering and knocking down vulnerable areas during encounters. It can serve as an excellent supplementary skill, particularly for melee-focused character builds, as it creates opportunities for them to strike at close range when enemies stagger.

Targeting weak points like the head also results in extra damage, which makes this power perfect for close-quarter combat. You can acquire this power by exploring the Temple of Beta.

3) Parallel Self

Summon a version of you with the Parallel Self power in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Parallel Self summons another version of you from an alternate dimension within a particular time frame. Your temporary illusion will also be armed with your current weapon, with or without ammo, and will be helping in combat. With everything doubled, this makes you twice the trouble for your enemies. The Parallel Self can be unlocked in the Temple of Sigma.

4) Solar Flare

Unleash a burst of solar energy to damage enemies (Image via Bethesda)

Solar Flare allows you to send out a burst of solar energy that damages enemies and potentially sets them ablaze. The immediate damage makes this power best for combat, as it helps you take down enemies quickly and efficiently. Its AoE capabilities are unclear though, and it may be ideal to utilize it on single targets. You can unlock this Starfield power in the Temple of Theta.

5) Creator's Peace

Silence your enemies with Creator's Peace in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Creator’s Peace has the power to pacify enemies in nearby areas while temporarily disabling their attacks and allowing you to retrieve their weapons. It's an effective crowd-control spell that is useful in many situations, whether you want to heal yourself during tough battles or finish off enemies easily.

The path to obtaining this power is through the Artifact Nu, which is found during the mission called All That Money Can Buy.

6) Inner Demon

Summon an enemy mirror image to fight for you (Image via Bethesda)

The Inner Demon power lives up to its name as it forces an enemy to come face-to-face with their inner demons, which results in creating a mirror image of themselves that engages in combat.

This power is effective in combat, as it essentially forces an enemy to fight against themselves, diverting their attention and causing confusion. You can acquire this power by exploring the Temple of Upsilon and conquering the quests situated in that area.

7) Sunless Space

Freeze your enemies with the Sunless Space power in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Another excellent crowd control power in the game, Sunless Space literally takes away all the sun and warmth in an area by shooting a ball of ice, freezing any living creature caught within the blast for a period.

This can be especially useful if you want to quickly finish off your enemies without taking any damage. The path to obtaining this power is by exploring and conquering quests in the Temple of Kappa.

8) Supernova

Supernova is a powerful AoE spell in combat (Image via Bethesda)

Supernova lets you unleash a devastating explosion like a supernova in your vicinity, causing immense damage in a nearby radius. This power is best utilized for crowd control and AoE damage during multiple encounters.

To trigger its attack, you simply stand at the center of a space and unleash the explosion to get rid of enemies in your way. This power can be unlocked after various missions in the Temple of Xi.

9) Create Vacuum

Create Vacuum weakens enemies during battles (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, oxygen is an important resource for humans to thrive in outer space. Thus, you can capitalize on this aspect to gain the upper hand in certain battle situations.

Create Vacuum allows you to cut the oxygen supply of enemies in the area for a brief period, causing them to suffer from oxygen deprivation. This not only weakens their abilities but can also incapacitate or even defeat them over time, making it a valuable power for controlling and defeating enemies during combat. This power can be encountered in the Temple of Gamma.

10) Life Forced

Drain your opponent's life with this Starfield power (Image via Bethesda)

The Life Forced power is like hitting two birds with one stone, as it forces the life out of an enemy while you restore your HP. This power comes in handy when in combat against enemies with high HP.

Because you have the means to sustain yourself in combat, monsters with large health pools should be easier for you. You can acquire this power by exploring the Temple of Pi and conquering its light puzzle.