10 best Starfield weapon mods and how to unlock them

Starfield weapon mods are essential upgrades that can greatly improve your character's combat skills. These add-ons can enhance your favorite weapons in various ways, giving you advantages and even changing how they work to match your preferred playstyle. These modifications aren't just about making your guns more powerful; they can completely change how your firearms work.

With weapon mods, you can turn fast-firing SMGs into powerful rifles or modify pistols to act like shotguns, among many other options. However, it's important to remember that before you can use these gears in your intergalactic battles, you need to unlock them first in Starfield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Armor Piercing Rounds, Glow Sights, and other amazing Starfield weapon mods

1) Long Barrel

Attach this Starfield weapon mod to enhance the pistol's range (Image via Bethesda)

Pistols in Starfield excel in close-range combat but tend to fall short in mid-range and long-range battles. The Long Barrel weapon tackles this limitation by improving Accuracy, Recoil Control, and Range.

This makes your pistol a more versatile weapon in various combat situations. However, it's worth noting that this enhancement does come at the expense of slightly reduced Aim Down Sight speed.

You can obtain this Starfield weapon mod once you research Barrel Mods 1. It can be crafted at Weapon Workbenches using 1x Sealant, 1x Iron, and 1x Nickel.

2) High Powered Internal

Increase your damage output with this High Powered Internal mod (Image via Bethesda)

The High Powered Internal mod in Starfield is a versatile weapon enhancement that can be applied to various weapon types. Its function is to significantly boost your weapon's damage output, making it a valuable addition to your arsenal.

To craft the High Powered mod, you'll need access to Weapon Workbenches and have already researched Internal Mods 3. Gather the following materials for crafting: 4x Titanium, 3x Adhesive, 3x Tantalum, and 1x Isocentered Magnet.

3) Recon Laser Sight

Aim more accurately with this Starfield weapon mod (Image via Bethesda)

This Starfield weapon mod enhances your accuracy by marking the enemy while aiming. It's a versatile and viable option for any weapon type in the game.

The Foregrip with Recon Laser Sight can be crafted at Weapon Workbenches after researching Optic and Laser Mods 3. To create this mod, you'll need 2x Adhesive, 3x Vanadium, 2x Palladium, and 2x Zero Wire as materials.

4) Armor-Piercing Rounds

Penetrate your enemy's sturdy armor with this Starfield weapon mod (Image via Bethesda)

The Armor-Piercing Rounds are an excellent choice for those who need a rifle capable of defeating the toughest enemies with ease. These rounds feature a more powerful casing designed to penetrate even the most resilient armor.

To craft Armor-Piercing Rounds, you'll need to research Magazine and Battery Mods 2 and use the following materials: 4x Lead, 2x Adhesive, and 3x Tungsten.

5) Tactical Stock

Improve Aim Down sight speed with this Starfield weapon mod (Image via Bethesda)

The Tactical Stock is a Grip and Stock weapon mod in Starfield. Unlike other stock options, it is a lighter folding stock designed to improve Aim Down Sights speed and Stability and is mostly used in pistol weapons.

The Tactical Stock can be crafted when you research Grip and Stock Mods 1 and gather the following materials: 1x Aluminum, 1x Sealant, and 1x Titanium.

6) Muzzle Brake

Enhance your automatic rifles with this Starfield weapon mod (Image via Bethesda)

If you are looking to fire up your automatic rifles in Starfield, the Muzzle Brake is a must-have muzzle weapon mod. It enhances long-range Accuracy and Stability while sacrificing Hip-Fire Accuracy.

It's easy to craft this weapon mod in Starfield. You simply need to research Muzzle Mods 1 and obtain the following materials: 2x Sealant, 2x Titanium, and 3x Tungsten.

7) Choke

Chokes are popular weapon mods for shotguns (Image via Bethesda)

Another Muzzle weapon mod in Starfield is the Choke, but this time it's for shotguns. It improves your shotgun gameplay in Starfield by reducing the shotgun spread, making your deadly attacks more accurate.

This item can be crafted using 1x Sealant, 2x Titanium, and 3x Tungsten after you have researched Muzzle Mods 1.

8) Reflex Sight

Reflex Sight in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

For faster target acquisition and visibility, Reflex Sights is the best Starfield weapon mod to get. It's a versatile mod option that can be used in rifles, shotguns, and even grenade launchers.

You only need 1x Aluminum, 1x Adhesive, and 1x Chlorosilane to craft this weapon mod.

9) Glow Sights

Starfield weapon mod customization (Image via Bethesda)

The Glow Sights is a great Optic weapon mod in Starfield that increases visibility. It features iron sights equipped with specialized capsules that emit a glow, enhancing visibility during both day and night.

You can easily craft this weapon mod using 1x Aluminum and 1x Uranium at weapon workbenches.

10) Suppressor

Win close-range battles with this weapon mod (Image via Bethesda)

Suppressors are Starfield weapon mods that can help in your close-quarter stealth gameplay. What this mod does is greatly reduce the acoustic intensity while increasing accuracy. It does come with the cost of Range, though, so it's highly recommended for close-range weapons like pistols.

You can craft this weapon using 2x Tungsten, 3x Tantalum, and 2x Polymer after you've researched Muzzle Mods 2.